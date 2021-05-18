Rumors have been confirmed, Samsung and Fitbit team up with Google to improve watches with Wear OS | Technology

Wear OS is renamed Wear and will have the support of Samsung and Fitbit to develop a platform that unifies as well as improve the operating system for wearables.

The appointment with Google is over, the annual developer event in which they teach technical news and the new version of Android has also left curious news. Rumors had been knocking on the door for weeks, It was said that Samsung would abandon Tizen in favor of Wear OS and today this decision has been confirmed.

Wear OS is the operating system for wearables, be it watches or bracelets and has always lagged behind the competition. This competition used to be led by Samsung as its gadget operating system has always been one of the best while Google’s has never really taken off.

The alliance between Samsung and Google involves trying to create a platform that unifies the operating system for wearables in all aspects. This attempt aims to create a system that performs much better both when moving between applications and when staying on for long periods of time..

And, is that, autonomy is not a strong point of Wear, the name has lost the OS at the end and has remained like that, the improvements they seek to achieve also involve optimizing the monitoring of physical activities. In this last step, Fitbit comes into play, as it also adds to the equation in order to provide its services to Google in the development of a better accounting of activities.

The changes that Google has emphasized during its presentation also refer to aesthetic design, because now the interface will have shortcuts or “Tiles” that the user can place at will to create a customizable home screen.

There is still no date for the launch of this that Google, Samsung and Fitbit have in their hands, the only thing they have indicated is that the new Samsung and Fitbit devices will have the new Wear operating system. At the moment we just have to wait to see the products that will be launched on the market and see if the behavior is better than with Tizen.