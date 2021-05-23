Rumors continue that Gerrit Cole is using banned substances

Rumors that Gerrit cole is using prohibited substances continue to grow from a stain on his cap in his most recent outing in the MLB.

Through the Chicago White Sox game, Gerrit cole He dropped to 1.85 his ERA after throwing 7 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts for said team, however, he had a stain on the “peak” of his cap that caused sensations in the game. MLB.

Here the photo:

“OMG GERRIT COLE IS CHEATING LOOK AT HIS HAT !!!” Guys, Kimbrel has been doing the rosin on the hat thing for a decade. Relax😂 pic.twitter.com/zBnFsX1XP8 – Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) May 22, 2021

However, Gerrit Cole is the first pitcher of the Yankees with an ERA of less than 2.00 and a WHIP of less than 0.900 in his first 10 starts of a season since Allie Reynolds in 1952.

Obviously they have certainly put investigations into said “rumors” but being an organization like the Yankees the safest thing is that he is not using any type of prohibited substances and less in a stadium with so many cameras and controversial search engines.