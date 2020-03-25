These could be the evidence that Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren They put an end to their relationship …

It was in October of last year when after several rumors, Noah decided to confirm his relationship with the model, Alexis Ren, and although everything seemed to be going great, new rumors ensure that they could have ended their short romance.

Noah and Alexis not only looked super in love and happier than ever, they spent a lot of time together and even formalized their relationship by meeting their respective families, but why do you think they ended up?

Fans noticed that Alexis and Noah stopped following each other on Instagram for a couple of days, as well as for some time they stopped showing off their love on the social network.

What do you think? Do you think this is valid proof that Noah and Alexis ended their relationship?

