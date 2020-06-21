By Eitan Benzaquén | Jun 21 2020Atletico Tucuman v River Plate – Superliga 2019/20 | Amilcar Orfali / .
The latest update of the possible ups and downs of the biggest clubs in Argentine football for the coming season.
The Colombian would be close to leaving River. Atleti can take it for $ 7 million and if they don’t want to keep it they can easily resell it. Complex case.
A great project, which has already been called up to the national team. His clause is 20 million dollars and he has already had several offers. West Ham, Valencia and Rome are some of the possible destinations.
A defender who has already played for the Argentine national team and who is followed by several in Europe. Valencia, Inter, Milan and Roma asked about him. Its clause is $ 22 million.
At 22 years old, he proved to be a player with a lot of projection. Despite not finishing earning a place in River, his level in the South American generated the interest of European teams such as Juventus and Fiorentina.
River only has 30% and is a player who has been followed by European football. Now Sporting de Lisboa has joined, trying to keep it. They are taking it away?
One who has a good chance of arriving. He was released from Fenerbahce and it only remains to fix his contract.
A forward that Juan Román Riquelme loves. Although he declared that he would like to play in Boca, economics can be an important obstacle in this time of crisis.
Boca’s maximum dream. It was confirmed that he is no longer on PSG and they are looking to tempt him with the chance of reaching Xeneize. Very difficult.
Your loan is due and you must return. Lanús cannot pay the termination clause and could return to be Andrada’s alternative.
The winger must return to Boca, since Celta could not pay the 4 million termination clause. He had a good level in Spanish soccer.