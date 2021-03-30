Rumors almost confirmed! Xiaomi could start manufacturing electric vehicles

03/30/2021 at 11:45 PM CEST

Xiaomi has confirmed in a very early report that it could get into the electric vehicle business, with an initial investment of 10 billion RMB (1.4 million euros) and other 10 billion in the next 10 years. “The company could start operating in the smart electric vehicle business.”

Rumor has it that other Chinese tech companies, like Huawei and Baidu they could be developing these smart electric vehicles as well. In any case, this has not been confirmed at any time. The Chinese market is full of companies like this, trying to imitate Tesla, in fact the market for electric vehicles is increasing by up to 50%.

The company started flirting with the idea a few months ago, but it seems that the decision has been forged in recent weeks. Xiaomi will take the manufacture of these cars to subsidiary companies, just as it does with smartphones.

