Rumors about withdrawal of ECB stimulus are “purely speculative”: Villeroy

PARIS (Reuters) – Suggestions that the European Central Bank (ECB) could start cutting its extraordinary bond purchases ahead of schedule “are purely speculative,” Francois Villeroy, a member of the body’s governing council, said on Tuesday.

Villeroy, who is also the governor of the French central bank, dismissed recent comments from tougher members of the ECB’s governing council that have suggested a decision to slow down bond purchases could be made soon.

Those comments came despite the fact that the ECB has pledged to maintain its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) – which seeks to help euro zone economies cope with the COVID-19 crisis – at least until March of 2022.

“Any suggestion of a reduction in our asset purchases before that date, which is sometimes referred to by the technical term ‘phasing out or phasing out’, is purely speculative,” Villeroy told France Info television.

Villeroy said that even if the ECB relaxed the terms of the PEPP, its general monetary policy would remain expansionary.

The ECB has bought around € 1 trillion in debt since the start of the coronavirus crisis, in order to keep borrowing costs low.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Leigh Thomas; edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)