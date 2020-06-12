Will WWE buy EVOLVE?

There are many rumors about the purchase of EVOLVE by WWE. The two promotions have had a working relationship since 2015.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, information has been reported that EVOLVE is selling everything to WWE, including its video library, however neither WWE nor EVOLVE would confirm the media reports.

EVOLVE has had significant financial problems, and the COVID-19 pandemic has not helped. The Observer described the cancellation of WrestleMania 36 Week in Tampa as catastrophic for the promotion.

The EVOLVE company, which was founded in 2010 by Gabe Sapolsky, has had a working relationship with WWE since 2015. WWE broadcast EVOLVE’s 10th anniversary celebration on WWE Network Last July, he came face to face with the All Elite Wrestling AEW Fight For The Fallen event.

Let’s also remember that some WWE fighters fought in the company of Sapolsky, in some EVOLVE events. They were also at the company’s meet & greet.

Among the fighters who fought at Evolve events are: Mansoor, Joaquin Wilde, Brendan Vink, Dexter Lumis, Denzel Dejournette and Rik Bugez.

EVOLVE Superstars Hotbed

In its 10 years of existence, many wrestlers went through EVOLVE Wrestling, below we are going to see some wrestlers who came to WWE, AEW or Impact Wrestling

WWE

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish)

Golden Lynx

Ricochet

Mercedes Martinez

Johnny Gargano

Daniel Bryan

Drew Gulak

Drew McIntyre

Sami Zayn

Kalisto

AEW

Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent)

Jon Moxley

Brodie lee

Stu Grayson and Evil Uno

Sammy Guevara

The Young Bucks

Cody

Impact Wrestling

Rich Swann

Sami Callihan

Davey edwards

Low Ki

