The return of Luka Doncic to the United States after overcoming the quarantine established due to the health crisis of the coronavirus has produced some controversy. This has been confirmed by ESPN journalist Tim MacMahon. Some rumors suggest that the Dallas Mavericks player “has come back from abroad.”

Since coming to the NBA, Doncic has been repeatedly accused of this. However, Tim MacMahon himself has assured that from the Mavs’ leadership “they see Doncic in a good physical situation. Whenever the Slovenian comes and goes abroad he will have this type of criticism around him.”

I miss you more than my friends @ luka7doncic pic.twitter.com/Z8K13CZFIj – Mavericks Latam. (@DallasMavsLATAM) May 22, 2020

.