Rumors about the New Honda Transalp

There are many rumors that the Honda Transalp returns. In these moments of change, of an energy revolution, of changes in concepts, the Honda Transalp asks to reclaim a throne that was his in the past when the first Transalp, was positioned among the lightest single-cylinder and maxitrail trails of the time. Now, years later, it runs like wildfire that at the Milan Motorcycle Show, Honda will present its new trail media, will it be the Transalp?

If the new Transalp became a reality, as it seems, will not have it easy with the competition that is already roaring their wait such as the Yamaha Teneré 700, another legend reborn and that if we pay attention to mythology, the new Honda should be a step above in size, weight and performance. But above all, it will be difficult to be the image and likeness of its ancestor: reliable, best-seller, versatile, but above all (and I repeat) reliable. The Transalp that was born in 1987 forged the legend motorcycle fireproof, unbreakable, lasts like few others. We already know that when the progenitor is a legend, a slab called success weighs on the heir’s shoulders.

If the rumors are true, the new Transalp will fight against stiff competition and against its own legend.

A bit of the history of the first Honda Transalp.

Its 4-stroke, 6-valve engine, which grew in displacement over time, is remembered by fans as something indestructible. Perhaps it was not the prettiest although its two exhausts gave it a very Rally Raid touch, perhaps it was not the lightest or the fastest, but it was one of the most versatile. You may not be the first to arrive by road or field, but you knew it was coming. I already said it Fangio “to get there first, you have to get there first”,



Your name, Trans-alp, comes from crossing the Alps, in fact, the latest models had their coordinates engraved on the tank. In case you get lost, you know that you can always find the true nature of the trail spirit there. With its 56 hp (that of carburettors) and its tank of almost 20 liters, it took you wherever you wanted. It was manufactured in Spain, the USA, Japan, Italy … stopping its production in 2012.

The rumors of the new Transalp

BMW, Yamaha, Suzuki, KTM, have their maxitrails and their average trail. We miss Honda and It seems that the new Honda Transalp may be presented at the Milan motorcycle show. It all comes after the renewal of the rights to the name Transalp, when all the alarms went off. It is said that it could use the Africa Twin engine with 800 cubic centimeters of displacement.

Honda would enter at the right time in the race for the middle trail, the user begins to notice that with an engine of 800 and a few kilos less, the trail becomes more usable in the field and broken tracks. They also have enough power to go with ease on the road. The secret, as always, on the off road is weight. Although we see videos with huge motorcycles doing tricks in the field, these are usually champions (several times) of trial or other disciplines. The average displacement, between 700 and 800, some 900 cubic centimeters, is perfect, so that the trail can once again be a more mixed motorcycle.

By concept, should be lighter and less powerful than the Africa TwinWill it be a smaller Africa Twin with the Transalp name? At the moment, the engine configuration seems to be aimed at being similar to its older sister.

Some time ago it came out in the Japanese press, that Honda was preparing a trail with less displacement than the Africa Twin, the world is waiting for the movement, it is waiting if the new Transalp will appear again to claim the throne that had in its first version. If the name Transalp were used, we would like some nod to the past, such as its unique two side tubes. Set to dream … better now in case Honda listens to us.