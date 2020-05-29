Marc Gasol contract ends at the end of this season. He decided to continue one more year in Toronto Raptors in exchange for a little more than 25 million dollars and will become a free agent when this season ends with the worst numbers of his career but after having shown that he can be a key piece for a team that wants to fight for the ring.

In the 35 games played this season, he averaged 7.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 rebounds, his worst numbers since he has been in the NBA. Despite this, as we say, Marc is still a very valuable player, especially after what he showed in the playoffs last season defending men like Joel Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It so happens that in the Raptors, that despite the departure of Kawhi Leonard were playing a fantastic season, two other very important men also ended the contract in the last title: Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet. And, logically, there will be no salary space for everyone. We assume that the Canadians will renew the guard for good money (he deserves it) and decide between the two Spaniards to shore up the inside game with an experienced player.

By age (Serge is 30 and Marc 35), it seems easier to renew the Sant Boi at a better price. The Spanish-Congolese surely has juicy offers at an economic level and wants to sign one of his last big contracts. For this reason, and because Marc likes stability and is happy in Toronto, the NBA experts point out that he is going to sign a short renovation with the Canadian team.

We will see, what is clear is that what happens at the end of this campaign can influence if it ends up being played. Marc comes from winning the NBA and the World Cup and surely he is hungrier.

