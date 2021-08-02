Rumors about a possible Lexus LBX intensify. Will they be true?

The SUV segment explosion seems to have no brake. When the first generation of the Nissan Qashqai hit the market they were limited to complementing the offer of the compact. However, over the months and years, they have reached all market niches. In other words, they have even taken over the coupe concept. This being the case, it is not surprising that manufacturers are taking different directions to fill in the gaps they have in their ranges.

Lexus It is one of the firms with the highest growth in this regard. Your offer in EuropeUntil a couple of decades ago, it was limited to the great RX. However, the subsequent birth of the NX and shortly after the UX have made it possible for its sales to increase significantly. Therefore, it was a matter of time before they decided to explore other avenues to continue growing. One of them could be the Lexus LBX, the “posh” version of Toyota yaris cross.

This hypothetical Lexus LBX would be in the range below the UX

If you do a little memory, you should remember that We have already told you about the Lexus LBX. It was a year ago and due to the application for registration of this trade name. Apparently, the premium firm of Toyota was interested in the legal protection of this name, therefore proceeding to do so. The thing stayed that way, although we already echoed that they could be working on a version with more cache than the Yaris Cross launched by its matrix.

Well now the rumors return to the load to indicate that yes, that this Lexus LBX is taking shape. There are several sources that point in this direction, but we must emphasize that the Lexus Enthusiast guys take them for good. In addition, they dare to indicate what the positioning of this model would be. As you can imagine, they coincide with the approach that we gave you, since based on the Yaris Cross it will go to segment B.

Thus, Lexus could expand its range of SUVs from segment B to E. The question that remains is the following: we have not yet seen any model or test mule that gives faith and certainty to this development. It may be that the engineering team is still working on it and is about to be presented in society. After that, the validation tests would go on, giving continuity to the project. In any case, it only remains to wait and be patient.

Do you think he will be right or not? It gives us in the nose that they are on the right track …

