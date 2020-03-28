Rumoran Danna Paola resigns from the fourth season of Elite due to a strong discussion | INSTAGRAM

Many assure that the beautiful actress no longer wants to participate in the following season due to the drastic change that Lucrecia’s role had in this third season.

It is well known that the third season of Elite has been a success and the character that Danna gives life to: Lucrecia Montesinos, has established itself as one of the fans’ favorites in the Spanish series; however, the fourth season could take place without his participation.

It is circulated on networks, rumors that the beautiful Mexican actress asked the producers of the Netflix series, that they no longer contemplate her for the filming of the fourth season. According to information from well-known show reporters, the star is said to have commented: “All this because in the third season it was not very difficult, how they handled their character because it stopped being the bitch and became the good one.”

Lú, the character Danna gave life to is recognized for having a fairly strong character, however, in the third season of Elite she suffered a transformation, she went from being a totally superficial young woman to being a good girl.

Although the fourth season has been confirmed, Danna Paola is sure that she does not want to play her character again. Since she did not like the way the producers handled the third season, she told Netflix people that she did not want to participate in the next season because she did not like the handling of her character at all.

So far Danna Paola has not given any official statement in this regard, however; the rumors flared up after the series’ official Instagram profile shared a photo of the cast without her presence; reason why several users were somewhat concerned making comments such as: “And Danna?”, “Will there be season 4 elite?”, “Why does Lu not appear?”, “Is it over? The series? ”,“ And Lucrecia? ”; among others.

During the first two seasons of Elite, Danna played a completely ruthless Lu, willing to do anything to get what she wants, but for the third, Lu was a much more empathetic and humble girl.

We do not know if this information is entirely true, but it seems that Danna has said goodbye to Lú on Instagram, in addition to the fact that there are strong rumors that the fourth season of Elite will have a completely new cast.

