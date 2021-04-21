Rumor: Zack Snyder to direct a Marvel movie after the success of Justice League – Tomatazos

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% caused a sensation among the public and the good reception can still be perceived on social networks. The director had had bad experiences with his previous jobs in the DC Extended Universe, yet his most recent HBO movie Max changed things forever. New information from Geekosity indicates that the positive reception of Zack Snyder’s Justice League has inspired Marvel Studios to hire the director for a film in its extensive saga. Will we see a collaboration of Snyder with the MCU?

For a long time it was thought that Zack Snyder’s Justice League It would be impossible to achieve because Warner Bros. had already lost a lot of money with the previous version of 2017. But the director’s fans did not give up and for some years they struggled with the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, in addition, they made incredible donations to organizations dedicated to suicide prevention. Warner Bros. simply couldn’t ignore the pleas and in May 2020 it was confirmed that the special cut was already in development.

Now, with the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League On the HBO Max platform and others around the world, audiences who did not believe in the director have once again placed their hopes on him. The #RestoreTheSnyderverse movement has gained momentum but there is nothing certain about it. For its part, Mikey Sutton from Geekosity, writes that sources close to him have revealed Marvel Studios’ interest in hiring Zack for a movie in the MCU. What kind of project would they have in mind for him?

We know that Zack Snyder’s style is very different from Marvel Studios. Snyder likes what is called “dark & ​​gritty”, while in the MCU we see a lot of color and plots for the whole family, full of humor and without any theme or image that can hurt the viewer’s susceptibility (although there are exceptional cases like Captain America : The Winter Soldier – 89%). But according to the news outlet, Marvel wants Snyder to be in charge of a movie about Ghost Rider, a character who is not distinguished by his family-friendly sections. Geekosity maintains that this is a mere possibility and that Marvel executives have not contacted Snyder.

Marvel comics have a wide range of characters related to supernatural themes, however, in the MCU they have avoided delving into them; probably out of fear that the public may react negatively to any link with the occult. Remember that Ghost Rider got his powers by making deals with demons and that does not conform at all to the family policies of the company. If the Marvel Studios highlords want to make a movie about the character, they will have to be very careful about how they develop the adventure.

With Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe the possibilities are numerous. The character would fit very well in the vein of Blade and Moon Knight, a pair that will also appear very early in the story. In this sense, what would be the ideal format for the Phantom Avenger? A series or a movie? An adventure on the big screen perhaps sounds too simple compared to all the development it could take with a project for the small screen. We will have to wait a while to receive official data from Marvel Studios, or if the company really dares to collaborate with Zack snyder.

