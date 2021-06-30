Rumor: Warner wants Superman to take on Supergirl in the DCEU

The future of the DCEU is uncertain and no one can deny it. The death of the Snyderverse forever changed the DC movie universe. Zack Snyder had all sorts of things planned from his Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. Unfortunately we did not see its version in theaters and therefore it is not considered canon. When the version that was released was a failure, it brought with it the death of all the director’s plans, but also another consequence. Warner still calls it the DCEU, but the reality is that the films that came out afterwards have not been as connected as originally planned.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

There have been all kinds of rumors about Warner’s future plans. Many of them revolve around the possibility that this universe comes to an end in some movie. As is easy to imagine, it is rumored that this will happen in The Flash because it is going to introduce the multiverse and because it is loosely based on The Flashpoint, a comic book plot in which in the end the universe was no longer exactly the same one that Flash had come from in the first place. That seems like the perfect pretext to restart everything.

However, rumors about the DCEU related to the film also continue to emerge. One of the most recent we owe to We Got This Covered. They said their sources have assured them that a showdown between Supergirl and Superman is planned at some point in the DCEU. It is not known in which movie it could occur. Even that medium said that it could be between Supergirl and the black Superman who will soon appear in his own movie. The latter would not make sense because it has been said that that movie is not going to be part of the DCEU, but that it is going to happen in its own corner of the multiverse. The only way that could turn out is for Supergirl from The Flash is from another part of the multiverse and not from the DCEU. Another possibility is that he faces Henry Cavill, but the current situation makes us opt to think that this is very unlikely. We will have to wait for it to be released to check it.

By the way, to give a bit of veracity to the matter they said that those who passed this information to them were the same informants who let them know that Ben Affleck would return as Batman. This of course is not checking for anything at all. Sometimes those who spread rumors get you right, but that doesn’t mean that everything they say is verifiable information or anything. It must be remembered that on more than one occasion the sources have turned out to be wishes.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan for his part has on occasion said that he would like to play Batman in the future, including in The Flash, but that most likely will not happen:

At the top of my list has always been Batman, he has always been my favorite superhero. And talking about Flashpoint has been a lot of fun, I get asked a lot about it. I love the story of Batman in Flashpoint. Who knows? Who knows with DC? Who knows how these franchises work? I guess I probably have another two or three year window, and then I’ll be too old.

On the other hand, John “DJ” Des Jardin, revealed that Warner Bros. did not understand the scene from The Flash, recorded several years ago, and removed it from the 2017 version.