Rumor: Warner fears the Batman is not mainstream enough – Tomatazos

The Batman is one of the most anticipated projects of DC. The famous hooded hero always excites fans and is one of the most popular. Even in his worst moments in the movies, the character remains a favorite and projects that include him are sure to attract. Of course, the results with the failed cinematic universe of DC, where Ben Affleck gave life to Batman, raise doubts about how the protagonist should be treated now. Should we see him again with dark and almost cruel tints or with a little more dynamism between his billionaire part and his vigilante part? Is the first advance enough to give us a concrete idea?

We know that The batman he had a lot of trouble starting his filming. In principle, Affleck himself would be in charge of writing, directing and starring in the film in an attempt to give space to his version. The idea seemed excellent, especially since we were going back to the detective origins of the character. However, things did not take long to get complicated. From the personal affairs of the actor to the final fall of the cinematographic universe of DC as we knew him, it was better to start from scratch and with a younger actor.

The arrival of Robert Pattinson put many on the defensive, as it is sometimes difficult to remove the label that Twilight left – 48%. The first trailer changed many opinions and the suit seems to be liked by the general public. The decision to use enemies as Riddle Y The Penguin It is also one of the aspects that have generated the most expectations. Is it too early to doubt? It seems that for Warner not, and the film could be delayed once again.

The news was released recently that, after a long wait for the pandemic, the film had finally concluded its filming. Now a rumor indicates that Warner you are not very happy with the end result and it is possible that The batman take longer to hit theaters. We already know what the process is like with Warner; first comes the excitement of the project, then the first images that lift spirits, then the news of reshoots, then the premiere of an uneven cut and a few years later, hopefully, the original cut that makes it clear that it should have been from the beginning.

How true is this rumor? It’s hard to tell, especially when we talk about Warner Y DC. However, fans know that many influencers and journalists have access to classified information so they do not hesitate to use social networks to find out more. Thus, several people asked Grace randolph, creator of Beyond the Trailer and whose rumors are not usually so far from reality, if she had heard something about it and she replied on Twitter:

I haven’t heard anything about Warner executives having a problem with The Batman. What I DO hear from several people is that the tape is EXTREMELY dark, and there is SOME concern about its commercial appeal, but Joker made over a billion dollars. Hopefully WB stands firm this time.

Once again we are faced with the possibility that the film has such a dark history that it is feared to alienate the public, resulting in a poor box office.

This seems to confirm that Warner you still want to look for reliable ground. Marvel he knew how to take advantage of films that do not take risks on the complex or self-destructive nature of their characters and that is perfectly valid. After all, they’ve made billions and their fans are on the rise, just like their projects. Instead of wanting to imitate this style, DC has the opportunity to give the cinema bloody, disastrous, conflicting and contradictory heroes, since it has already been proven that there is an audience that wants to see this. The teaser for The batman promises something like that, especially with a Riddle which takes a lot from real serial killers like the Zodiac, so losing this essence would be unfortunate. With comments on Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% and the Suicide Squad cut – 25%, one expects Warner make up your mind to embrace this opportunity to fuel the superhero genre.

