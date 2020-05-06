By Rodolfo León

Tomorrow will be a very exciting day for fans of Mortal Kombat 11, since with a short teaser NetherRealm Studios has confirmed that a new expansion is coming for the story of this bloody title. We can assume that this expansion will add new content, such as game modes, settings and of course, characters. According to all the rumors and leaks, here we tell you which fighters could be the next to join this brutal fighting game.

From before the first Kombat Pack, the dataminers managed to find in the game files a list with the names of all the DLC characters for this title. The veracity of this information was questionable at the time, but we eventually found out that it was true and all the previously leaked characters turned out to be correct.

Shortly before NetherRealm officially announce this expansion, probably known as Affertmath, the list of characters that would arrive with her was leaked. Now, we are going to introduce you to all those fighters who have been filtered / rumored to get to Mortal Kombat 11:

– Takeda

– Reiko

– Quan Chi

– Fujin

– Ash Williams

– Sheeva

As always, it is important to take this information with reserve and it will be best to wait for NetherRealm Studios Officially confirm the arrival of one or all of these fighters. If I had to bet, I’d say Ash Williams and Sheeva They are almost a reality, but the rest of the characters still do not sound very convincing.

Via: GameCrate / PlayerOne

