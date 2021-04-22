Rumor: There’s a Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic remake on the way

One of the most interesting periods in the Star Wars universe is the so-called Old Republic or Sith Era, which is a period that spans from 25,053 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin), which is the year of the founding of the Republic, until 1000 BBY, which is the year of the Seventh Battle of Ruusan and the end of the New Sith Wars.

This era has not been explored in any film, since it occurs thousands of years before all of them, but is part of the so-called Expanded Universe, which is made up of all the material outside the films that expanded their history; that is to say, comics, video games and books. In 2014 Lucasfilm changed the name to Star Wars Legends and it was said that most of the material produced after April 25 of that year is canon.

Of course, there are novels and comics that are set in the Old Republic, but the most famous material set in this era is the series Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The first game, which has the same name, came out in 2003 for the first Xbox and Windows computers. Currently it is possible to play it on Mac, Android and iOS thanks to the ports made by a company called Aspyr. Now it is said that this company could be responsible for making a remake of the game. This was revealed Jason Schreier, A Bloomberg reporter stated this in his recent appearance on the YouTube channel MinnMaxShow:

This is public information at this point. I’ve basically confirmed that Aspyr, the company that made a lot of ports for Knights of the Old Republic games, is working on [el remake].

If you want to see the full video, you can do it here:

As we discussed the nature of the breaking news and reveals about games in development, Jason Schreier revealed more information to us about a Knights of the Old Republic remake that is in development right now.

When talking about the nature of breaking news and revealing games in development, @jasonschreier sheds more light on a remake of Knights of the Old Republic currently in development … https: //t.co/8ufeAWH3RB pic.twitter.com/VP3u2tzXK2 – MinnMax (@MinnMaxShow) April 20, 2021

During 2019 all kinds of rumors were running that films located in the Old Republic were in development. For this reason, there was no shortage of rumor saying that one of them was going to be based on the popular and much loved BioWare video game. Then this information mutated in 2020 to say that what was being developed was an animated series from this era of the Star Wars universe.

The reality is that all this information is just hearsay. The only animated Star Wars series on the way is The Bad Batch. There is no official announcement that a film set at this time will be made. In the same way, it may seem logical that a remake of the game is going to be made because we have lived for years in an age when new versions of beloved games are the order of the day.

Moving on, writer Sariah Wilson recently revealed that Rian Johnson is interested in directing an episode of The Mandalorian – 91%:

I asked Rian if she would ever consider doing an episode of The Mandalorian. He said he was dying to do it, but that for him it is about setting dates. He’s been writing Knives Out 2 and now he’s going straight to film it. So it would be a matter of finding time to finish and do it. He said he has spoken to Dave Filoni about it. He visited the set during season one. He said it was cool and I told him I was very jealous. He had seen Baby Yoda months before the reveal.

