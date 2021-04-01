Rumor: The Snyderverse Will Continue On HBO Max Thanks To The Success Of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Tomatazos

A couple of weeks ago DC fans received what they had been asking for for over three years, Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, however, it was to be expected that it was not enough. By meeting and exceeding the expectations of half the world, fans fought back with the #RestoreTheSnyderverse campaign, calling for more from Zack Snyder’s canceled cinematic universe. The news did not seem very encouraging after Ann sarnoffWarner Bros. CEO told Variety there were no plans to continue the Snyderverse or to release David Ayer’s cut of Suicide Squad – 25%, but recent rumors, backed by other reports, seem to indicate that there is hope.

According to Geekosity, discussions are taking place on HBO Max for the success it had Zack Snyder’s Justice League, both on the streaming platform and on social networks and among critics. On the other hand, Warner Bros. is not happy with it, but the numbers rule, and while Samba TV revealed that in its 1984 Wonder Woman premiere – 76% had more views than Zack Snyder’s Justice League, also revealed that it outperformed the Disney Plus series Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%.

The aforementioned, on the other hand, is not definitive, since Samba TV only measures certain smart TVs with Automatic Content Recognition technology, so several websites did not disclose the numbers achieved by the Snyder Cut, so they could be older than those of Wonder Woman 1984; TV Time reported (via ScreenRant) that Zack Snyder’s Justice League had 35% more views.

There is also the Bloomberg report that HBO Max had the largest increase in subscriptions last week, mainly to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Geekosity suggests fans not let their guard down and continue the #RestoreTheSnyderverse campaign to show Warner Media that the interest is genuine and long-lasting, but also ensures that:

… insiders say HBO Max is now considering multiple Snyder Cut spinoffs beyond the Man of Steel sequels, Justice League, and the Ben Affleck Batman prequel I leaked earlier.

Surely risking to continue must seem like a double-edged sword for Warner Bros., as the Snyder Cinematic Universe would compete with the DC Cinematic Universe, also known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), although one would be exclusive to a platform streaming while the other would monopolize theaters, and thus the dilemma would be solved.

The Snyderverse and the DCEU had their great schism from Justice League – 41%, the original film established (as we could already see with the Snyder cut) a very different future for characters like Aquaman, The Flash, Batman and Superman However, Warner Bros. wanted to give a 180 degree turn to those plans to give more creative freedom to the directors and to get as far away as possible from the dark vision of the previous installments.

