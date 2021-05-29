Rumor: The SnyderVerse has a high chance of being restored – Tomatazos

After the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, fans rallied again under a new hashtag, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (Restore the SnyderVerse), directed at Warner Bros., HBO Max, or even AT&T, all with the intention of director Zack Snyder’s plans. (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%) for a DC Comics cinematic universe were taken back and we would see their epic saga become reality. However, the statements of Ann sarnoff, CEO of Warner Media, in an interview shortly after the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, it didn’t seem to give much hope. Now, things seem to have changed and the future of the SnyderVerse does not look like a guajiro dream.

Hope arose again when it was announced that AT&T plans to merge Warner Media and Discovery Networks, resulting in a new company to be led by Discovery CEO, David zaslav, which would have control over Warner Bros. In the minds of Snyder fans, the “villains” who do not want to continue the SnyderVerse are the executives Walter Hamada, Ann sarnoff Y Toby Emmerich, and now all of them will answer to Zaslav, but, beyond the hope of the fans, is there really a chance to restore the SnyderVerse?

According to information from the insider Daniel ritchman, known for spreading rumors that turn out to be true, the cinematic universe of Zack snyder has a new opportunity thanks to the merger of Warner Media and Discovery, in fact he says he has “a strong opportunity” to continue. This is great news, and although we still cannot claim victory, it feels less and less distant.

Warner Bros. turned its back on the SnyderVerse from Justice League – 41%, a film that underwent very large changes, in a desperate attempt not to receive reviews as negative as those that Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%. The result was appalling, the film failed at the box office, was despised by critics and the general public, and when this 2021 the cut of League of Justice of Snyder saw the light, the majority of the critics and the fans gave their approval.

In addition to the aftermath of League of Justice, the SnyderVerse encompassed a solo Ben Affleck Batman movie and perhaps other projects we know nothing about. But it is clear that the story would be focused on paving the way for the invasion of Earth by Darkseid, in which we would see the Furies, warriors of the villain’s personal guard. In this regard, Snyder said the following in an interview with It’s Gone Viral:

100% [las secuelas] they were going to have some kind of female Furies landing on Themyscira, and some kind of crazy giant … I mean, the apokoliptian invasion coming: Darkseid says ‘prepare the army’, he’s charging all his cats, and they come, like this that it would be a whole horde of New Gods landing on Earth.

When asking the director in various interviews, he has said that he loves the characters and has several ideas for continuing the SnyderVerse, but is aware that Warner Bros. does not want it back. However, with the merger of Warner Media and Discovery, it would not be strange if they made him a call to ask if he wants to do the sequels of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Until then, fans will not give up and will continue to use the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag, in the hope that it will prove as successful as the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, which consisted of posting the hashtag for more than two whole years until it was confirmed. that Snyder’s cut would see the light of day on HBO Max.