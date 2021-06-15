Rumor: The Robin of the Batman universe is going to be darker and crazy – Tomatazos

Rumors recently began to circulate that the Batman of The Batman is going to be a more brutal and violent version, but that he is going to follow the policy of not killing the villains. Definitely the first trailer we saw seems to be a confirmation that this is going to be true, at least the part about beating common criminals intensely.

Another thing that is also true is that Warner is thinking of building a cinematic universe from this character, who is not going to be part of the DCEU. At this point we know that there is a planned spin-off at the Gotham City Police Department. It is also known that sequels to this film are planned.

Something logical when we talk about the Dark Knight is that, if they plan to build a universe on him, they must also plan to introduce at least one Robin. It is a fundamental part of the myth of this character. There was no active Robin in the Snyderverse, but one was known to have existed and been killed by the Joker.

We Got This Covered sources have assured them that there are indeed plans to eventually introduce this character. This medium ensures that their sources are the same that they told them about Luke Skywalker’s cameo in The Mandalorian – 91%. That gives a certain veracity to the matter, although no one should be trusted. The point is that their sources have assured them that we are going to see the darker version of the character and not only that but that he is going to be characterized as a “crazy child”.

The latter would make us think that it could be Jason Todd or even Damian Wayne, although the youth of this Bruce Wayne makes it a little more unlikely. Both characters tend to be darker versions of Robin, especially the latter, since he was raised from a young age to murder which makes him come into conflict with his father. If in truth this version of Batman is not going to kill, the latter would generate a conflict and a contrast that would be quite interesting and that would surely give more flavor to the plot.

That said, that medium believes that the version that could be presented is Dick Grayson so they think it could be something closer to what we saw in Titans than to any of the previous versions of the character that have appeared on screen. That would make sense because that series also had a trailer that focused on the brutality of the character, although the series also showed that he was trying to run away from the negative influence of his adoptive father.

If anything, all of the above is a rumor. One that makes more logic than others thanks to the trailer and the fact that Riddler here is going to be a serial killer with various similarities to the Zodiac. Everything seems to indicate that we are going to be facing a darker version of the character and it makes sense that the other characters follow that tone. That’s probably what Pattinson was referring to when he said a while ago that the character is not a hero:

Batman is not a hero. He is a complicated character. I don’t think I can ever play a true hero, there must always be some evil. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other. […] His morality is a bit disgusting. He is not a golden boy, unlike almost any other cartoon character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but it is strange, allowing him to have more scope with the character.

It only remains to be patient to see if the film will do well. If this does not happen, it is likely that all the plans that are had will die with her.

