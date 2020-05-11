Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

It’s been a few months now that we’ve been hearing rumors about a new video game of Batman that those responsible for the franchise Batman: Arkham already preparing together with Warner Bros. Games. Just a few days ago, an alleged leak revealed more of the work, revealing that it would arrive in the fall and would be a restart of the saga. Arkham. And today we get new details pointing out that the announcement could occur this week.

It has been a post in 4chan from a user who claims to have privileged information, who assures that it will be next May 12, that is, Tuesday, when this new video game of Batman. This new title, according to the information given, will be “a general reset of the story with similar mechanics and character design.” If these details are correct, the video game would land only in PC, PS5 and Xbox Series Xleaving PS4 and Xbox One no versions. Players will have access to a huge open-world Gotham city exclusive to next-generation systems and PCs. However, Mark Hamill will not be a Joker again, it was one of the quotes that the user of 4chan.

It should be noted that this is only a rumor that could not be verified and, therefore, we will have to wait to see if it is confirmed or not on May 12. However, a detail that seems to give credibility to the information is the fact that precisely on May 12 it has become official that at 18:00 a new great title will be announced as part of the Summer Game Fest. Also, if this Batman: Arkham reboot It really lands this year, it seems that the presentation date could be perfectly this May.

