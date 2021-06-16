Rumor: The main villain of Kraven’s movie is going to be Chameleon

Not long ago it was announced that as part of the Sony cinematic universe there will be a movie about Kraven the Hunter. Right now we don’t know much about the plot of this tape. Now there is a rumor that the studio is planning to introduce a classic villain of the spider hero in this film.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The Illuminerdi site has reported that it is looking for an actor in his thirties to play Dimitri Smerdyakov better known by the name Chameleon. Comic book readers know that this would make all the sense in the world because this Russian supervillain is Sergei Kravinoff’s half-brother; that is, Kraven. Due to this relationship between the two it would make sense that they decide to introduce this character in this particular movie.

Of course, if this rumor is true, that would imply a gap between what is seen in the MCU and what is seen in this new cinematic universe. Remember that in Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Numan Acar played this character and introduced him as an ally of the Skrull Talos. That is the important thing that the rumor focuses on that they are looking for an actor. That implies that we would not see Acar as the villain and would make it clear that Sony wants to separate its universe from that created by Marvel.

Also read: Sony president wants a Sinister Six movie in his universe

At the moment, everything seems to indicate that this is what is going to happen in the long term. As soon as Sony’s deal with Marvel is over, it is very likely that we will no longer see Spider-Man interact with any other MCU character. Many think that the third film of this character will give an explanation about this by its title Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is thought to be a sign that he and his characters are going to somehow end up in the universe where the movies of characters like Venom, Morbius, and Kraven take place.

In fact, one of the last leaks of the script of that film ensures that in it Peter Parker is going to take refuge in the Sanctum Sanctorum of Doctor Strange and there he will discover a prison for villains that come from different corners of the multiverse. Coincidentally, all the members of the Sinister Six are going to be there. It is thought that they are doing this as a way to introduce the team of villains for a movie in which the hero faces them. We know that Sony has wanted to make a movie with them for years. The biggest proof that they haven’t gotten rid of that idea is making a tape about Kraven. He is one of the founding members of said group dedicated to ending the friendly New York neighbor.

On the other hand, not too long ago the president of Sony Motion Picture Group, Sanford panitch, assured that there are plans to reunite Venom with Parker in the not too distant future:

We don’t really think of our 900 characters as the Spidey-verse. We have a universe with Marvel. The volume of characters we have, you know, wait till you see this next Venom. [Y] don’t miss Spider-Man … it would be exciting if they meet, right?

Furthermore, he also said that they have a plan to do that and that what is going to help them is the fact that they have a good relationship with Marvel:

Actually, there is a plan. I think that now it might be a little clearer for people to know where we are going and I think that when No Way Home is released, even more is going to be revealed. The great thing is that we have a great relationship with Kevin. There is an amazing sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think it’s just as much on their side. But we have a great relationship. I think there are many opportunities that are going to occur.

Do not miss out on reading: Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play Kraven the Huntsman in new Sony movie