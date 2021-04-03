Rumor: The Batman could occur on Earth-2, whose original story has similarities to the Snyderverse – Tomatazos

The Batman by Matt Reeves is a film with a complicated history like all the projects that began as part of the Snyderverse at the beginning. This movie was originally going to be directed and written by Ben Affleck. According to Joe Manganiello, the actor who played Deathstroke in both versions of Justice League, this movie was going to focus on how Slade Wilson was going to end Bruce Wayne’s life. Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% confirmed this plot in the epilogue when we saw Lex Luthor reveal Batman’s true identity to the mercenary. This confirmed for many that this movie was going to show us how the character used that information to turn the world of the Dark Knight upside down.

Unfortunately it did not happen. Justice League Failure – 41% Joss Whedon wiped out this movie and the entire Snyderverse. At that moment Ben affleck he ended his relationship with the character, which as we have seen was not entirely permanent. The studio, for its part, was eager to steer the DCEU away from the world of the resounding failure that was the outage. Whedon. The result is that they gave the baton to Matt reeves and starred a younger actor Robert Pattinson. That was a clear sign that they were completely divorcing the movie from whatever it had planned. Affleck. Zack Snyder’s Batman is a twilight old man. Everything pointed to the fact that he was going to be young. It was later ratified when it was said that he is passing in his second year as a superhero. What not everyone expected is that the film takes place in a separate continuity from the others in the DCEU. So said DC. Let us remember that it is the same case of Joker – 91%, from Todd Phillips who happens in his unique corner of the Multiverse.

That decision makes sense. If the studio feels their DCEU is down, they can easily make a side franchise set in the world of Pattinson’s Batman. A new rumor indicates that this could be the case. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Warner insiders who told them the following:

Except for The Batman, who happens on an alternate Earth known as Earth-2 by geeks. DC is planning for its films and shows to run in the same universe. The key to laying the foundations for the new status quo will be The Flash (November 4, 2022), which will deal with the multiverse and is said to bring some clarity to the future of the Justice League with the appearance of multiple Batman and Supergirl.

This implies that they would be officially marking a division between both universes and would make it a spin-off of the movie of Reeves officially pass into your own world along with the movie. The real question is what implications it would have to call it Earth-2. At first it seems like it’s a way to make it clear that the main DCEU is the other one. The one who will reboot at the end of The Flash is the one that is the main one. No matter what form it takes.

That said, in the comics there is an Earth-2. It was originally called Earth-two (so with letters). It was the region of the multiverse where the Golden Age incarnations of all of DC’s heroes lived. He then disappeared in the eighties and returned with the reboot known as New 52 in 2011. At that time he changed to his current name with number and featured a series of younger versions of the heroes of the Golden Age, such as Jay Garrick and Alan. Scott. The interesting thing is that in that world Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Catwoman died, apparently, at the hands of the invading forces commanded by Steppenwolf. Yes. Sounds like the worst possible result of what we saw in both versions of the League and a bit like the Knightmare sequence. Also, in that world there is a Superman enslaved by Darkseid, who later turns out to be something else. The latter is sure to be familiar to fans of the Snyderverse. This makes it seem highly unlikely that, if this tag is true, it has any similarities to its counterpart in the comics or will we ever see another version of League of Justice, but with a tragic ending? Place your bets.

