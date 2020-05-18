Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

While the silence that Sony has kept regarding the definitive revelation of PlayStation 5 and the games that will come to this new console has given rise to a wave of rumors, it cannot be ignored that we are close to the launch window and it is very likely that we will soon know the new platform and the titles that are planned for it. A few days ago, information emerged that indicated a probable official presentation for June and this weekend there were more details about it.

While PlayStation fans are hoping the rumors about the PS5 unveiling event, and some of its games, in June are true, the hype rose again after VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb offered more detailed information to the respect. According to Grubb, who published this information on his official Twitter account, Sony has an official PS5 presentation event scheduled for June 4, which will have a different format than its recent broadcasts, as it is an extremely important announcement.

PlayStation 5 could officially launch on June 4

According to the reporter, in that June event the company will present the console and some important games that are already in development as part of a series of announcements from various companies that will take place during those June days in what is supposed to be the window than it would be E3 2020 if it had not been canceled by COVID-19.

We made it through week 1 of Jeff Grubb’s Summer Game Mess! Here’s the updated calendar. pic.twitter.com/BSssJgC20N – Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 15, 2020

Also, Grubb pointed out that not everything will be said on June 4, because according to his sources, Sony has another event planned for August, but this will have the format of State of Play and the difference will be that it will show PS5 games. However, the reporter made it clear that these plans may change due to the current situation.

Like all kinds of information of this type, it must be taken with reserve, but it cannot be denied that the source is a face known in the video game media and so far its prediction schedule has proven true.

It’s hard to nail down details because things are still in flux. But June 4 is a hefty next-gen showcase. August should be like previous States of Play (but now with PS5 games!). I’ll probably finally get this all written in a story on Monday. – Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 15, 2020

Remember that in this link you will find all the information related to PS5, such as the details about the new brand in which Sony will include all its first-party production.

