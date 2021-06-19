Rumor: Robert Pattinson would be worried about being overshadowed by Zoë Kravitz in The Batman – Tomatazos

It is true that Batman is one of the most iconic characters in all that the world of comics has encompassed, and his presence both on the small screen with animated series, and on the big screen with live-action films, has become fundamental when it comes to superhero cinema, especially because of the character’s dark and particular style, who, in addition to having a deep air of sadness in his essence, does not stop being a millionaire who is always the center of attention.

However, there are other residents of Gotham City who have managed to stand out from Bruce Wayne and his nocturnal alter ego on more than one occasion. If we refer specifically to their stay in the cinema, on several occasions the fact that a secondary character takes away prominence has been repeated and not intentionally, but because both their personality and their actions somehow make them attractive.

Proof of this has been the Joker of Jack Nicholson, who, despite the fact that Michael Keaton has been one of the most beloved interpreters in the batman suit, the acting quality, the madness and the trajectory of his opponent made him much more striking. On the other hand, there is Batman Forever – 41%, where Val Kilmer practically went unnoticed due to the energy of the Riddler, played by Jim Carrey, who is also given the opportunity to show his origin story.

Batman & Robin – 11%, meanwhile, did not have much relevance in general, but once again the protagonists were overshadowed by their antagonist Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman). Although Christopher Nolan managed to give his full attention to the character played by Christian Bale, it is to be recognized that when Heath Ledger made an appearance with his renewed Joker he also became the center of attention.

According to what has been revealed on Reddit, a user commented that Robert Pattinson is already worried that he will run with the same fate and be overshadowed by the presence of Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman in The Batman. Although this comes to be just a rumor without sufficient arguments, it would not be so unreasonable to reach that conclusion because of the character’s past in the cinema. It is worth mentioning that both Arnold Schwarzenegger in Batman & robin, What Jack Nicholson in Tim Burton’s movie, they received a higher pay than the leads.

It is also important to remember that Kravitz will not be the only one who will accompany Pattinson in this adventure, as Colin Farrell is also in the character of the penguin, who last year gave much to talk about for his physical transformation and since then the place of his character has been kept hidden, so it could come as a big surprise at the premiere. Perhaps if they show part of the origin of Catwoman, it is likely that there is the fear of the actor.

The Matt Reeves-directed film is expected to arrive in the first half of next year, while a new two-part animated film called Batman: The Long Halloween, directly inspired by the comics where Batman lets out his detective side even more to find a dangerous serial killer.