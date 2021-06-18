Rumor: Robert Pattinson hates DC movies directed by Zack Snyder

Although for many it seems an easy task to adapt comics and create millionaire franchises, the truth is that the process has its grace. To begin with, these days the idea is already quite worn out and it is increasingly difficult to offer something original to the public. On the other hand, the fans, really fans, of these characters are usually not satisfied with the result and who can blame them when on paper these heroes have gone through thousands of adventures and conflicts. Even the actors must convince the fans because otherwise the film is basically doomed.

You may also like: Zack Snyder assures that Batman practicing oral sex on Catwoman is canon and shares image that proves it

It is not uncommon for some actors and actresses to even regret participating in these films, either because their characters did not develop as expected or because the final cut seems a disappointment to them. However, it is more curious when a beginning actor complains about it. The most common is that it is due to the surprise of everything that implies giving life to these superheroes, such as the hard training for months or getting used to the fact that almost everything is done with visual effects.

Then we have celebrities like Robert Pattinson, who seems to always talk too much and carelessly, which causes the ire of fans. In fact, when it became known that he would be the protagonist of The Batman, replacing Ben Affleck and his original approach, it was not well received by the followers. Sure, many of them followed the line of “but it’s the Twilight actor – 48%”, when in fact Pattinson has a very diverse career and has shown more than once that he has talent. But there’s also the fact that every time the project is talked about it seems that Pattinson is a problem.

The also protagonist of El Faro – 96% once commented that Batman did not seem like a hero to them and many rumors indicate that it has been very difficult to get him in shape for the character, since the exercise routine and the stunts of the filming are not easy to complete. A new rumor promoted on Reddit will once again raise complaints against him, as he assures that Pattinson detests the tapes of DC. More specifically, he seems to have a particular disdain for Zack Snyder-directed titles.

You may also like: Battinson forever: Robert Pattinson signs multiple contract with Warner Bros

Talk about Zack snyder on DC it will always be complicated. Some supported the director from the beginning and until his departure, others never welcomed him and some more consider that he had good ideas but bad scripts, as well as an excessive burden to handle the entire cinematographic universe by himself. Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% was something like the most significant proof that the problem was the producer, Warner Bros., and not so much Snyder himself. Although his cut is far from being a perfect ribbon, it is clear that he was marking a path that third parties threw at him.

From The Man of Steel – 55% you could see this division between the public and the specialized critics coming. The film had a lot of potential, but several decisions at the narrative level were harshly criticized. This only got bigger with Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, and by the time Wonder Woman – 92% and Aquaman – 73% were released, Snyder’s particular vision did not seem to take place. For better or for worse, the director will be part of the legacy of these superheroes in the cinema.

Although the rumor about Pattinson’s opinion is just that, a rumor, it would not be the first time that information from Reddit has been real. Also, if it is already known that Pattinson is usually very bad at expressing himself in public, it is very possible that his opinion is about refusing to be a replacement for Affleck in the Snydervserse and not so much an irremediable contempt for his films. It was recently confirmed that the actor has already signed a juicy and long contract to give life to Batman in more films, same that could go beyond an expected trilogy and be part of this new universe of DC which is in full growth.

Do not leave without reading: Rumor: Robert Pattinson’s Batman is going to be very brutal and violent, but he is not going to kill anyone