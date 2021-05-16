Rumor: Rey could connect at some point with The Madalorian – Tomatazos

Although no one can deny that Star Wars is one of the most powerful film franchises to this day, there is a significant contrast to be recognized between the latest release in theaters and its hit series The Mandalorian – 91%. When Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released – 92%, it was a very important moment for the fans because it was the first film released after ten years of the last installment that had been Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – 79%.

Although this first film of the then new trilogy was very well received by fans for the presence of iconic characters and some emotional moments, the following two installments did not have the same luck since they became quite divisive films, proof of this it’s the big difference between the critics’ ratings and the public’s. After the setback that meant the closure of said trilogy, where several actors also made comments about it, the franchise managed to redeem itself with the Jon Favreau series.

Now a rumor has indicated that at some point Rey (Daisy Ridley) could meet Din Djarin, this after it was ensured that the actress has been in talks with Lucasfilm and Disney to resume her character according to media such as Giant Freakin Robot. So far it is not known exactly what is the project for which they are negotiating, but it is said that she will work as a guide for the son of Kylo Ren who, supposedly, will be the next protagonist of the saga.

However, it is in Inverse.com (an online magazine belonging to Bustle Digital Group) where it has been reported that the conversations could be connected for future seasons of the Pedro Pascal series. At first glance, the fact that Rey gets to meet the bounty hunter seems to make no sense given the timeline each character finds himself in, and the most glaring proof is the Luke Skywalker who takes Grogu compared to him. who trains the young Jedi.

It would take at least 20 years for these two to meet at the stage where we meet Ridley’s character; Maybe it would make more sense if you met her as a child, but remember that the issue is that it is the same actress who could return to the franchise. If we look for meaning in the information that has been shared, it could be that the series seeks to take a leap of two decades since the story with Grogu was closed and the protagonist has the Darksaber.

According to some comments that have been made regarding this information, Grogu could be the key to Rey’s entry into the series. In the third Star Wars trilogy it is known that Kylo Ren destroyed Luke’s Jedi Academy, and it is likely that little Grogu was in that academy, somehow he could have escaped with the intention of reuniting with his old protector; In order to search for any survivors of the Academy, Rey could meet the distant relative of Yoda and Din Djarin.

Finally, if all these theories were to come true, it would be after the third season of the series, which according to Favreau and Dave Filoni will arrive after the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, that is to say in the middle of next year. It is worth mentioning that, despite the fact that the role of the actress generated some conflicts due to the criticism of some fans of the saga, she assured in an interview with Empire that she was open to the possibility of returning.