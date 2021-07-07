Rumor resurfaces that Charlie Cox will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk as Daredevil – Tomatazos

There are few fans who are waiting for the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil – 93%, a character he played during the three seasons on Netflix. The studio canceled the series almost three years ago but the fandom has not stopped fighting to bring the character back, either with new chapters or in a completely different project; Of course, the rumors about his arrival in the MCU are strong and once again gain momentum thanks to the words of a well-known journalist and social media influencer.

Netflix got rid of Daredevil in 2018 and Disney had no control over the character until November 2020. Fans of the Netflix series have done their best to rescue the version of the superhero played by Cox, with movements like #SaveDaredevil that for several dates in recent years struggled to catch up with global trends on Twitter, trying to get the attention of either Netflix for a new season or Kevin Feige so he doesn’t forget good Matt. But maybe the top executive had his eye on him for a long time and no one in the fandom noticed.

The well-known journalist Grace randolph has used his profile on Twitter to launch a few words about the presence of Charlie cox in the MCU as Daredevil. Rumors previously appeared online about Cox in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-hulk, one of the series that Marvel Studios is developing for Disney Plus; now Randolph assures that yes, that Cox Yes, he will be present in both projects and he will look amazing with his Fearless Man costume:

I can ALSO tell you that not only is Charlie Cox in She-Hulk, but he will appear in disguise as Daredevil, not just Matt Murdock as in Spider-Man: No Way Home. When they see it they will go crazy.

I can ALSO tell you that not only is #CharlieCox in #SheHulk but he’ll appear in costume as #Daredevil not just as Matt Murdock like in #SpiderManNoWayHome When you see him, you’re gonna go crazy 😍 # Marvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/sQYrSQ5ERf – Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 6, 2021

No way home It is already one of the most anticipated films of the year and perhaps the one that is shaping up to be the highest grossing of 2021. Marvel Studios has done an excellent job keeping all the juicy secrets of its plot but very soon we will witness the adventure; The fans hope that the multiverse will be a key resource in the development of events, and with all the rumors about the actors that will be included in the cast, there is no way to be indifferent towards the new Spider-Man movie in the MCU .

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will hit theaters on December 17, 2021 as one of the big year-end premieres. We hope that by that time cinemas will already have the opportunity to receive more people in their cinemas, and that the same people feel more secure about leaving their homes. The pandemic has been quite expensive for the Hollywood industry and for the world in general, but Marvel Studios will not give in with its plans to bring us its new heroic stage, either on the big screen or in Disney Plus.

At the moment the star production of Marvel Studios is Loki – 96%, Disney Plus series that has fans on the edge of their seats. The most recent episode gave us ample answers about what happens to variants that are “pruned” by the Temporal Variation Authority and threw us a surprising image about a handful of Lokis who will keep our main characters company. The fifth chapter of the series is already available on the platform but we will not comment further to avoid unwanted spoilers.

