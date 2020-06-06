Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Resident Evil 8 would be the next installment of Capcom, which is quite an open secret within the video game industry. The possible eighth installment of the horror video game has been sounding strongly in rumors and alleged leaks in recent months, where details of the title, the setting and even the story have been given.

The biohazardcast portal, which had already released information related to the video game in recent months, has revealed new details of Resident Evil 8. As they explain these details come from sources that are reliable for them. Below is the information provided:

Exploration of the occult: Resident Evil 8 would not include magic, but an occult sect that will play a very important role in the story.

Villains: The main antagonists of the video game would be Alan R., a mysterious count who lives in a castle and is the leader of the occult sect; and Natalia / Alex Wesker.

Playable characters: Although the protagonist of the bird would be Ethan, Resident Evil 8 would include a woman in her early 30s named Emily as a playable character who would help Ethan at certain points in the adventure.

Mechanics: The game includes a flashlight that is, playably, one of the pillars. Resident Evil 8 would be very dark and would force us to use the flashlight, which can run out of battery and complicate things for us.

Atmosphere: In addition to the main town, Resident Evil 8 would take us to other places such as castles, caves, and forests, focusing more on outdoor spaces than other installments in the franchise.

[

b]Chris Redfield:[/b] This iconic character would play a fundamental role at the beginning of the story, being the trigger for the events that lead Ethan, the protagonist, to land in the town that is the main location of Resident Evil 8.

Enemies: Resident Evil 8 would count the classic zombies as main enemies. Next to them would be some anthropomorphic monsters but with the appearance of beasts like werewolves. There will be wolves, dogs, and some lickers-like enemies. In the most advanced part of the game we can find zombies armed with swords, shields and armor.

From what is also said, the game was going to be presented at the event of PS5 but what will have to wait until Sony announces the next date, which should be in the coming days.

