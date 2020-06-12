I don’t want to get excited. I am not much of rumors. But dammit, when I get the rumor that Persona 4 Golden is coming to Steam this Saturday… Let’s admit that I am very excited.

Rumors ahead of the PC Gaming Show

This Saturday is the PC Gaming Show, where various companies will show their novelties live to replace the fallen in combat E3 2020. Some of the brands that will liven up this event will be SEGA (and therefore, the aforementioned Atlus), Dontnod, Rebellion, 2K Games, XSEED … among many others.

And this is where the rumors begin. And is that Persona fans can get excited about the little things that are discussed on the networks. For starters, and as a main course, there are rumors that Persona 4 Golden is coming to Steam. Quite a hit. The news is given by a deleted tweet to which Nibellion refers, to later show the Denuvo support page for the game and, to top it off, the appearance of an entry on SteamDB that refers directly to the game. There is nothing.

People have found Persona 4 Golden’s Denuvo support pagehttps: //t.co/KZeoqmb0TG pic.twitter.com/uM3SMsdzw7 – Nibel (@Nibellion) June 9, 2020

And just in case, more Persona rumors

As if that were not enough, rumors point to a port also of Persona 3 FES, a game that has been missing for years as it is exclusive to PS2 and that, according to rumors, would come later than or with its sequel. This gives us all hope that Persona 5 Royal will also appear on Steam and, who knows, a port of the three on Switch.

The cards are on the table, but not all of them have been uncovered yet. At the moment, the server is going to jump around the house wanting to take the good guy Yu Narukami and his group back to the world of television. I say want not to say that I’m screaming at my house and wanting to grab my wallet and stamp it against the screen. I leave it there.