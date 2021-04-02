Rumor: New Gods cancellation is due to Snyderverse plans

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Success – 82% has taken Warner Bros. by surprise, and while fans know what they want, the film studio has its own plans, which the CEO has already made clear. Ann sarnoff, they do not contemplate the sequels of the Zack Snyder film. For now, we only have rumors, but they are promising about the future of the franchise.

Yesterday it was announced that the films of New Gods and The Trench they had been canceled, some reacted annoyed and others saw it as a hope that Darkseid will now only be part of the Snyderverse; This theory is also shared by the Geekosity site, which ensures that the cancellation was a decision by AT&T and not by Walter Hamada, president of DC Films. As many will know, AT&T owns Warner Media, and Warner Bros. is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia.

The site run by Mikey sutton suggested yesterday that the cancellation of New Gods He was a new hope for the #RestoreTheSnyderverse movement, and so has his sources (supposedly) told him. The reason given by The Hollywood Reporter for not continuing the film was as follows:

New Gods, which would have been a lengthy tale, was complicated by the fact that its villain, Darkseid, appeared in a major role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and there was a desire to have a space between the latter and any new ones. appearance.

Sutton argues that the New Gods He didn’t even have the finished script, and if it was done it would see the light of day in at least two years, which makes it unlikely that they wanted time for a new appearance of Darkseid on the big screen; also, it must be added that Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiered on HBO Max, while New Gods would go straight to theaters. Had it come true, it would not be the first time that a character has different versions, as examples we have the series The Flash – 87% and the film Flashpoint that will be released in the coming years with Ezra Miller, who made his debut in League of Justice – 41%.

The statement from DC and Warner Bros., after thanking director Ava DuVernay and writer Tom kingIt also said that “the projects will remain in their capable hands if they are to be resumed in the future”, however in the tweets that both published they implied that the project was definitely canceled.

The Geekosity article also assures that “the enormous popularity of the Snyder Cut has taken Warner Bros. by surprise”, and quotes an anonymous source, whose words match what we all knew for a long time:

They didn’t want to move on to begin with, as you already know. They did not like the box office returns of Batman vs Superman and Justice League and falsely believed that the followers of The Snyder Cut were exaggerated. Now they are in shock with how well he is doing on HBO Max and on social media.

We must take these rumors with some skepticism, so far there is no official confirmation that points in the direction of the Snyderverse, but the closest we have is the cancellation of New Gods. The film, based on the Jack Kirby comics that gave rise to the famous DC villain, had been in the works for years, and the director and writer seemed very excited about his script.

After the launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice LeagueOne of the characters that attracted the most attention was precisely Darkseid, who managed to capture the imposing and ruthless presence of the New God that has captivated so many fans for decades.

