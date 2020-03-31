The NBA is determined that the 2019/20 season finish. And for this he has proposed several scenarios. The most radical of all (if the crisis of coronavirus made the return to the courts too late) has been announced by Marc Berman of the New York Post. As reported, among the proposals considered to finish the playoffs, includes one in which the teams would play series best of three games. It seems that they would have eliminated from the equation the possibility of playing a knockout tournament to a match. This, according to Berman, would be the last option in the league (to play the best of three).

Thus, another proposal would make the end of the regular league (5 to 7 games to be played) and the playoffs take place without fans, but with television, in one city. Among those that have sounded so far are Las Vegas, Orlando, Hawaii, Atlantic City, Louisville or the Bahamas. Any site that has basketball facilities and enough hotel beds to house NBA franchises.

What Berman makes clear at the end of his article is that “no proposal is off the table right now” and that the league “is determined to have a champion this year.”

