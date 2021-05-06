Rumor: Mortal Kombat could have a crossover with the DCEU

When it comes to rumors, sometimes it seems that imagination is the only limit, so we recommend taking the following with skepticism, but if it is something real, it sounds quite extravagant. The success of Mortal Kombat – 74% on HBO Max gave fans hope for a sequel, but now a much crazier rumor is emerging: that there will be a crossover with the DC Extended Universe.

Given that the DC cinematic universe has not stood out as being very consistent, and indeed in the opinion of some it is a disaster, it is difficult to imagine that it could connect with a completely alien franchise like Mortal KombatHowever, crossovers have proven to be great deals when done right.

Mortal Kombat It is based on the famous video game franchise that marked an entire generation that played in arcades and early consoles, and now the film directed by Simon McQuoid managed to please them more than the 1995 version by Paul WS Anderson. According to Giant Freaking Robot, a “trusted” and “proven” source revealed that Warner Bros. is discussing the union of the DCEU and Mortal Kombat.

According to the site, Dwayne Johnson, who will play Black Adam, will be one of the most important characters in the project. You don’t have to be a genius to suspect that this is a complete fantasy, but if we give it the benefit of the doubt and read the full report, we find that there is a precedent, a video game from 2009, Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe, and the creator of Mortal Kombat He was also the creator of the hit video game Injustice: Gods Among Us.

It sounds crazy, but the film Flashpoint, directed by Andy Muschietti, will open the doors of the multiverse, and if they want to reunite the superheroes of DC Comics in a reasonable way to fight against the characters of Mortal Kombat, maybe that would be the only way. Maybe fans would pay a movie ticket to see the strongest warriors from both franchises face off.

The DC film universe, popularly known as the DCEU, began as a project run by Zack Snyder, a director who left the Justice League production – 41% due to a family tragedy. However, after the film’s box office failure, fans began to demand that the original cut be released, as what was seen in theaters had been greatly altered by Joss Whedon and the studio.

More than three years after Justice League hit theaters – 41%, HBO Max released Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, which had a much better reception among critics and fans, but the information from Samba TV indicates that it was far exceeded by Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%. However, that hasn’t stopped him from launching a campaign with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, one that aims to resurrect Snyder’s plans for his superhero saga, which would have Darkseid and the New Gods as the main villains in the sequels of League of Justice.