We already know that E3 2020 was totally canceled. Because of this, companies will have to find their own way to spread their news. The next generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft will be released shortly, so a presentation with many details is expected. So far, the company in charge of the Xbox Series X has not released its plans around this presentation, but information has emerged that reveals that there will be 2 digital events.

This is known thanks to a publication in 4Chan (via Wccftech) that states that Microsoft prepares 2 events, the first would take place in May, while the other would take place in June. The May event would focus on hardware; that is, in the formal revelation of Xbox Series X, although there would also be some game announcements.

In May, Microsoft would prepare the other, which would be a kind of replacement for E3 2020, and is expected to be loaded with games. One of the announcements would be the new installment of Fable that has been rumored so much in recent days. The best thing is that the informant anticipates that the world will be partially generated by hand with the help of photogrammetry and that it will also be generated procedurally.

Also, the information indicates that there will be news related to Halo Infinite, a new unannounced title from Obsidian Entertainment, an alleged restart of Forza and “a great exclusive IP” that will be borne by a Japanese studio.

Will there be 2 Microsoft events in the following months?

Maybe at this point you are thinking that it is a rumor in 4Chan and that many times it is information created by fans. However, this time it draws a lot of attention because some informants who have previously guessed right seem to confirm this or at least seem to indicate that Microsoft is preparing these 2 events.

The user XcloudTimdog It is one of them, and he refers in his messages that this publication in 4Chan coincides with information that he has recently heard and refers to the fact that Microsoft has a lot to talk about, among which is the so-rumored second model of the new Xbox, with a code name Lockhart, of which it seems that Phil Spencer, Xbox boss, gave a clue. Something that is also striking is that another informant, klobrille, responded to the message with an interesting image.

That said, we invite you to take this as a rumor only, despite the many leads that have surfaced in recent days. The good thing is that, at least, Microsoft has already confirmed that there will be an event after the absence of E3 2020; Although it is not known what date it will take place, it is expected to happen in the middle of the year, so we would not have to wait long to discover what Microsoft is preparing.

What do you think about this rumor? Do you think Microsoft is planning 2 digital events? Which one excites you the most? Tell us in the comments.

It is important to remember that IGN has already announced an event for the middle of the year in order to publicize the news of some companies that have already confirmed the alliance. It is important to say that Microsoft or Xbox is not within them until the time of writing this note, which reinforces the idea that Microsoft is planning its own event.

