Rumor: Marvel is preparing a movie about Midnight Sons, a team of supernatural superheroes – Tomatazos

Something DC fans have long wanted is a live-action adaptation of the supernatural team Justice League Dark, there is a way for HBO Max, but not much information yet. A new rumor indicates that Marvel is going to get ahead of them. In the latest MCU works there have been unmistakable signs that we might see some version of the Young Avengers youth team in the future. The appearance of La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine in Falcón and the Winter Soldier has made several think that we may see Dark Avengers or the Thunderbolts in the future.

The Hashtag Show claims that an adaptation of a very different team is in the works: Midnight Sons. They assure that it will be part of Phase 4. The original team of the comics consists of Hellstrom, Jennifer Kale, Morbius, Werewolf by Night, Doctor Strange, and the Ghost Riders Danny Ketch and Johnny Blaze, although it can be said that Doctor Strange is a support character for this team despite not being a part of it. As you know, some of these characters haven’t even debuted in the main MCU and Sony has the rights to Morbius.

According to the report, that will be solved in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and in the future movie of Blade . Both films will open the way for us to meet the characters that will gradually join. What is, is that a couple are already in the MCU: Doctor Strange and Wanda. Here’s what they had to say about the lineup:

The team will start small and will grow in future films that usually happens in these types of films. It’s going to start with Doctor Strange, Moon Knight, Blade, Hannibal King, Hellstrom, Ghost Rider, and Scarlet Witch. Hannibal King and Hellstrom are going to be introduced in Blade and further developed in Midnight Sons. While Ghost Rider is going to be used in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before appearing in Midnight Sons. Moon Knight and Blade have a series and a movie [respectivamente] they are coming soon.

Remember that we had already seen Hellstrom in Helstrom – 59%. Many of those non-Disney Plus series are apparently not part of canon. The outlet did not say if they were bringing this version of the character back or creating a completely different version for this film. If all this rumor were true, the latter will most likely happen.

Every good team usually has a villain and the rumor does include one. The villain is going to be the Blackout / Ray Carrigan half demon:

Although the details of the plot are scarce because this is still in a very early development, we can share exclusively that Blackout is going to be the main villain, but there will be allusions to Mephisto throughout the film. From what I’ve heard, Kevin Feige and Marvel are interested in having multiple Thanos-level threats in the MCU.

Those who still have trauma due to WandaVision – 95% will surely sound extremely suspicious that Mephisto is going to be hinted at, but he will not appear. That last one sounds like whoever made the rumor was inspired by the theories surrounding the show about Wanda and Vision.

This all sounds great, as is always the case with rumors, but there is no way of knowing if it is true or we are just looking at the wish list of some very dreamy fan. The villain and the team members make sense following the comics, with the exception of Scarlet Witch, as it is the MCU it would not be unusual for her to join. The point is that as long as it is not confirmed by Marvel, this type of information should not be taken very seriously.

