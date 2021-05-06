Rumor: Marvel is dying to have Emily Blunt and Jon Krasinski as protagonists of The Fantastic Four

It is well known that for years fans have been dying because John Krasinski and Emily Blunt give life to Richard Reeds and Susan Storm. One of the main reasons aside from the resemblance is that they are both married and feel they have the necessary synergy for the role. Over time, all kinds of rumors have arisen indicating that this could happen in the film that Marvel is already preparing and that will be directed by Jon Watts

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

One of the last that was said out there is that the actress turned down the role because she is not willing to commit to a project that may involve a large number of films. This is true. Dating Marvel is a huge commitment and one that not all actors want to have indefinitely despite the huge payoffs it entails. This depressed more than one fan.

Now there’s a new rumor that Marvel might be doing everything they can to get the actress to change my mind. This has been reported by Geekosity. In that medium they claim that, although the actress has already rejected the role once, they have not given up and this could be because the studio executives are aware that the fans really want her to bring this character to life.

Also read: This is how the Marvel Phase 4 premiere schedule remained

An anonymous source, perhaps the one with wishes, had the following to say on this matter:

Not only is she the most popular choice to play Susan Richards, but she’s perfect for the role. She is a really good actress who would add gravitas to the role. Adding your real life husband would be the cherry on the cake.

You have to remember that she was already nowhere near being part of the MCU very early in its existence. She was going to play Black Widow in Iron Man 2 – 72%, but scheduling conflicts prevented him from being on that tape. The rest is history.

For his part, her husband has been much more vocal about his enthusiasm for playing the leader of Marvel’s first family. In an interview last year he stated that he is more than willing to play the role:

I would love to be a part of the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they are so much fun, but I also think they are very well done. And certainly a lot of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what they think, but if you’re considering me for Mr. Fantastic, keep doing it because I’d love to.

The latter is what has given the rumors so much force. The truth is that we no longer know if the actor, who rose to fame as Jim in The Office, is still willing to play the role.

It is very likely that in the coming weeks we will already know something more about this movie. Marvel has already formally announced it as part of Phase 4 of its MCU. It will be the film that follows Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Therefore, it would not be strange that the future tells us more about the film.

It is also relevant to remember that not long ago there was another rumor that Marvel wants this new film to have a more diverse casting and not only in terms of race, but that they would be looking to include LGBTQIA characters and / or actors for this film. That would make the aforementioned couple seem like a less logical choice to play those roles.

We have to wait for the studio to release some official information because for the moment we are still in the realm of speculation and rumors. Do not forget that many of the reliable sources in Hollywood end up being the source of wishes; that is, they say what the fans want to hear, not what is really going to happen. You have to be patient. Less and less is missing for an official announcement.

Do not leave without having read: