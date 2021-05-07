Rumor: Marvel felt Brie Larson wasn’t enough to star in Captain Marvel sequel

Now that Marvel announced how their Phase 4 schedule was, there was something that caught the attention of more than one fan of the company. We all expected the Captain Marvel sequel – 60% to be called Captain Marvel 2. So it was a big surprise when it was revealed that the real title is The marvels. The logo dispelled any doubt as to why it is called that. It includes elements that refer us to Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). In other words, it went from being a solo movie to being one about a team, so to speak, at least that’s how most have interpreted it.

The million dollar question that has more than one fan awake is why this happened. There are no certainties, although the most obvious is the introduction of both characters to the film world after their appearances on the small screen. In WandaVision – 95% understood that Monica and Carol Danvers are not on the best terms, so everyone had the impression that this was going to be resolved in said film. Now it is clear that that will happen and they will probably form a team.

A new rumor indicates that the reason for this that the studio has no faith in the actress. Giant Freakin Robot has said that the main reason is all the controversy surrounding Brie Larson, which has existed since before the movie came out and has not died over time. This was combined with Marvel feeling that the actress is not enough to motivate audiences to see her movie:

The powers that are [en Marvel] she doesn’t feel like she alone was enough in the first movie. They decided to reconfigure the sequel starring Brie larson in a team film as a way to attract audiences and fans.

This is a rumor, and one like many others about her, that seems created by someone who has no sympathy for the actress and who is looking for a way to ground her career. It should be remembered that another very similar one emerged not long ago when the entertainment portal DKODING launched a report without verifiable sources where they claimed that Brie larson is jealous of the success of WandaVision and that he resents, in particular, Teyonah Parris.

A different rumor that emerged a few months ago indicated that she was looking for the protagonists of the sequel to be all women. If this were true, that would explain why the movie is now about a team that does not have any men and not a particular character.

You have to remember that a while ago you were asked what had changed in it because several years ago you had said that you did not like the reflectors. She revealed that accepting the role of Danvers in the MCU changed her life:

I imagine that when I did that article I was not Captain Marvel. It was like there was a little more margin between what I was doing and I made the decision to be Captain Marvel and I knew what was going to come with that and it has actually been a really beautiful experience. I imagine when I did that article, if there had ever been a paparazzi photo it would have left me in a complete panic attack because it felt so jarring and scary and expository and now honestly if I see a paparazzi I’m like ‘hello’ and they’re like ‘hi Brie’.

More for bad than for good, Larson is always in the eye of the storm simply for taking feminist positions and seeking that actresses have the place they deserve in the middle. In that sense, we will continue to see rumors of this type that only seek to discredit it.

