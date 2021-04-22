Rumor: Marvel could bring back the stars of Netflix series, but there is a cat locked up

Last year Marvel took back the rights to all the characters it had given Netflix to make its shows. Since then fans have been wondering if this means that we would see some of them in the MCU and if they would be played by the same actors. There are many fans who would like Marvel to re-season these shows on Disney Plus or Hulu. At the moment there is no official information that indicates that this will happen.

Then again, it’s no secret that fans loved Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / The Punisher, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin. The Hashtag Show assures that it knows what is going to be of these characters and actors. That site ensures that it knows from a good source that these four actors are going to be incorporated into the MCU, only that there is a cat locked up.

That site says those four actors are going to play Netflix characters, but their shows are not going to be part of the MCU canon:

There are some characters and actors they want to bring back, but the catch here is that no explicit mention is going to be made of their time and experiences on Netflix shows. So the return of Jessica Jones means that she is not going to bring her history with Triss with her, and Matt is not going to mention her fight with The Hand. Those are stories that are not going to be part of the roles. They’re just going to be actors playing the same characters, but within a completely different universe.

This would make all the sense in the world. In this way, Marvel could use actors that the public wants, but would not be restricted to their characterization in programs with which they were not involved. This is most likely the only way this could happen.

On the other hand, Marvel has not announced any show or movie starring any of these characters, so how are they going to be introduced to the MCU? This same rumor indicates that we are going to see them scattered throughout Phase 4 and 5:

You can expect to see them scattered throughout Phase 4 and 5 through the Disney Plus movies and shows. From what I’ve heard Charlie cox is going to appear as a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jon bernthal Y Krysten Ritter will appear in the Disney Plus series and D’Onofrio is going to come out in Threw outAlthough he could also make an appearance in Hawkeye in a limited capacity, most likely a cameo, in the best possible scenario.

This same rumor indicates that Marvel could use Iron Fist and Luke Cage in the future, but that they are going to cast actors other than those who gave them life in the Netflix shows. In the case of the protagonist of Iron Fist – 50% makes sense because it was without a doubt the worst show of the five that the streaming service transmitted. He did not connect with fans or critics. In addition, he was accused at the time of cultural appropriation for being a martial arts program starring a white man. It is much more reasonable that, in this regard, Marvel prefers to focus on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is said to be more culturally respectful.

Of course, you have to keep in mind that this information sounds great and all, but for the same reason it could be too good to be true. Until Marvel announces anything official this is nothing more than a rumor that appeals to the dreams and wishes of the fans.

