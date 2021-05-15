Rumor: Mads Mikkelsen could return as Kaecilius in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The MCU has had actors of great acting talent throughout the years. One of them is Mads Mikkelsen. The Danish has a long history in European cinema where he plays more complex dramatic roles than in Hollywood. One last proof of this was Another Round – 96% that took the Oscar for Best Foreign Film. In American cinema, his career has flourished mostly playing villains. The most famous is Hannibal in the homonymous television series.

In Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% played Kaecilius, a sorcerer who wanted to bring Dormammu into our dimension in hopes of obtaining eternal life. In the end he obtained it, but did not want to become one of the irrational entities that inhabit the Dark Dimension known as The Mindless Ones (Those who have no mind). This fate made everyone think that this actor’s participation in the MCU had ended there, but it could be that that is not the case.

IndieWire recently profiled the actor after speaking at length with him. In the first paragraph of said text it is clearly stated that we are going to see it in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

This has been life for Mads Mikkelsen since Another Round won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film last month. He began rehearsing with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Indiana Jones 5, directed by James Mangold, which will be followed by a role as Kaecilius in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This would end a year that would have started with another franchise villain, Gellert Grindelwald, as a replacement for Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3.

Curiously, that paragraph has already been modified. Now he no longer makes any mention of the MCU movie; they skip from Indiana Jones to his role as Grindelwald. That leaves the question of whether the Doctor Strange thing will happen, but it is a secret and Marvel asked them to delete any reference to this or it was simply a finger because the cables were crossed to the editor. The reality is that both are possibilities that should not be dismissed lightly.

On the other hand, the second paragraph of that article was also modified, but something was not taken away. On the contrary, they added a little thing to it. This is a quote from the actor in which he mentions that it is time for Hollywood to let him play other types of roles other than villain, but he mentions that if they do not do it, it is fine because he is grateful to be able to participate in great franchises like Bond’s. and the MCU. What was added is that before it only said Marvel, but they added in brackets his role as Kaecilius, emphasizing that he comes out in the first Doctor Strange movie;

I play misunderstood people. I’ve had some character roles that aren’t villains, but tend to be evil; I made an American movie called Arctic. He’s not a villain so I’m thankful for that. Perhaps times will change and people will start to see more Danish cinema. Maybe they will begin to accept that a character that is a common man can have a funny accent. If that is not the case, I am happy with what I do. I’m happy to have been invited to great franchises like Bond’s [e Chiffre in “Casino Royale], Marvel [Kaecilius en Doctor Strange de Marvel] and Indiana Jones. It’s a luxury, if that’s what is going to keep coming my way, that’s pretty good for me. If you want me to do anything else, I will try.

Perhaps this is a sign that the other was a mere confusion, or only put to mislead. We will have to wait for the release date of that movie to get closer for more information to be released, but something like this could well be a surprise that will make us wait until it is released.

