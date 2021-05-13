Rumor: Kevin Feige is not interested in directing Lucasfilm

One of the great truths about Star Wars is that if something goes wrong it’s Kathleen Kennedy’s fault. Only the bad, it should be clarified. If Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61% r was a disappointment in every way it’s his fault. If The Mandalorian – 91% is an unprecedented success that’s because of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, she has nothing to do with it. It sounds funny, but that’s how the Star Wars fandom has worked as of late.

One of the consequences of their thinking like this is that from time to time rumors arise that Disney is going to replace her. The mouse company has made it very clear that this is not the case. It’s what fans who didn’t enjoy the sequel trilogy would like. Not long ago there was a rumor that she was going to give up her position to Jon favreau. This of course is because the fandom has loved this director’s work on the Mando series.

The reality is that rumors in general are a reflection of what fans want with all their hearts rather than a sign of what might actually happen. Sometimes rumors are synchronized with things that are real. This is usually the exception that upholds the rule.

In 2019 it was announced that Kevin Feige, Marvel’s top boss, will be producing a Star Wars movie. Instantly the gossips began to say that he was going to be the new leader of Lucasfilm. That is obviously not going to happen because he is very busy designing the MCU and it is highly unlikely that he will abandon it anytime soon. There are people who wish they had someone like him in command of the future of the galaxy far away. Note that rumors are always about a man replacing Kennedy.

Variety has brought us a new rumor (via Comic Book) regarding the creative mind of the House of Ideas. This rumor is just what I just said. He would have no interest in leaving Marvel in the future:

After it was announced in 201 that Feige was going to produce a Star Wars movie, there were rumors that he was going to take more control of Lucasfilm. However, nonchalantly have said that Feige is fully committed to his duties at Marvel and has no ambition to direct Lucasfilm or to have a more prominent role.

This is one of those rumors that sound more plausible than others. Especially since Feige himself had said something like that before when asked if he would get involved in a live-action series:

No. That will go to Kathy Kennedy. I’m only involved in staying up until midnight Los Angeles time to watch new episodes of The Mandalorian when they go out.

On the other hand, Zack Snyder recently revealed that, although he is a fan of this franchise, he believes that it is very unlikely that we will see him directing any film of that universe for Lucasfilm because he does not serve to follow the vision of the studio. He just wants to work on movies where he can explore his own vision. Therefore, he believes that such a project would be doomed to failure:

Where things get complicated is when you take a director with a personal point of view and ask him to participate in something that is not asking for that. The journeyman filmmaker? There are a lot of them and they are good. It just happens that I have a specific point of view. The lesson I have learned is that it is much easier for me as a filmmaker to create a world and invite you into it. As opposed to me saying ‘Let me put my gear in your wheel’. I would love to make a Star Wars movie. I know a lot about it but I don’t think I would survive [al proceso].

