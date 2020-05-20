By Rodolfo León

0 COMMENTS

05/19/2020 3:04 pm

Shortly after it was released, the movie Justice League was strongly criticized due to all the changes made to it with the arrival of Joss Whedon to production. Apparently, its original director, Zack Snyder, he had a very different version of this feature in his head, but unfortunately he could not finish it as he wanted due to the tragic suicide of his daughter. Known as the Snyder Cut, this edition of the tape could reach HBO Max, according to multiple rumors.

According to information from the portal Heroic Hollywood, Snyder held a projection of this version to Warner Bros. Apparently, it was enough to convince its executives to release it to the public, which they previously mentioned required at least $ 20 million to complete.

Given this, various media assure that the Snyder Cut will debut exclusively for HBO Max, but the format is not clear. It is believed that it could come as a miniseries, which would be the original extended version of Snyder, but divided into multiple parts. Others believe that it would be a finished version of the film, that is, with the special effects that Snyder is requesting.

Of course, as with all rumors and speculations, it is best to take this information with reserve. However, everything points to the fans finally being able to appreciate Justice League just like Snyder I wanted him.

Via: DCEU Mythic

Overwatch anniversary event begins today



Rumor: The next Call of Duty could take place during the Cold War

Rodolfo León

Editor at atomix.vg

Gamer, cinephile and lover of pop culture.

Twitter: @remi_leon

.