Rumor: Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni do plan to reboot the sequel trilogy – .

A rumor has been circulating the Internet for a long time that there are plans to remove the trilogy of sequels from Star warsAlthough it is a rumor that is difficult to believe, given the amount of money that Disney invested in it, the rumor resurfaces with more force thanks to the fact that it now comes from someone who is part of Hollywood, and not just from a youtuber behind a mask.

The sequel trilogy, consisting of Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91% and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%, started on a high note when it released its first installment in 2015, but in 2017 all the love it received at first was transmuted into endless complaints from fans claiming to be victims of Disney. for ruining their childhoods.

For those who still hope that somehow they will cease to be part of the canon, the filmmaker and writer Kamran pasha endorsed the rumor in an interview with the YouTube channel Overlord DVD (via Epic Stream); according to Pasha the reboot is already in development and Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the minds behind The Mandalorian – 91% and The Clone Wars, are in charge of it.

There are reasons to be skeptical of such a rumor, as the comics that continue to be published serve to connect George Lucas’s films with the sequels more coherently, and in other words, The Mandalorian there are some details that also connect with the latter. However, Disney has shown in the past that the existence of novels, comics and stories in any format is not an impediment to doing something new and forgetting the past. Even fans have pointed out that Dave Filoni canon is sometimes forgotten, as recently happened with Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 95%.

Star Wars has been conquering the hearts of its fans for more than 40 years and that will not change overnight. However, the results of the sequel trilogy and other Disney projects may be a sign that the franchise was not in the best hands when it was acquired by the Mickey Mouse company. With Favreau and Filoni in charge, it may well be possible to please the majority, which was Lucasfilm’s primary goal from the beginning.

JJ Abrams, director of episodes VII and IX, confessed in a recent interview with Collider that the truth is that there was never a plan to follow when they started working on the new films:

I feel like what I’ve learned as a lesson multiple times, and it’s something that especially in this pandemic year working with writers [se ha vuelto claro], the lesson is that you have to plan things the best you can, and you always need to be able to respond to the unexpected. And the unexpected can come in all kinds of ways, and I think there is nothing more important than knowing where you are going.

With the multiple projects in development, it seems that Lucasfilm is finally doing what the fans asked from the beginning, telling stories that expand the mythology of George Lucas without altering or tarnishing the original trilogies. In fact, the prequel trilogy took several years to be accepted by the fandom, as it contains some details that were not liked by the most fans of Star Wars, such as having turned the Force, a mystical and spiritual concept, into beings microscopic.

While a reboot for Episodes VII, XIII and IX seems like an unrealizable dream, fans who do not consider the Disney-produced trilogy canon are consoled that they will soon have to enjoy series of beloved characters such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, Lando Calrissian and Cassian Andor, among others. There are also rumors about a possible series for Anakin Skywalker, with Hayden Christensen back in the role.