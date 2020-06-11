By Sebastian Quiroz

06/11/2020 12:00 pm

The development of Horizon Zero Dawn 2 It has been one of the most talked about rumors in the Sony community in recent months. Although neither Guerrilla Games nor PlayStation have openly spoken about a sequel to one of the most beloved games of 2017, It seems that during The Future of Gaming we will see something related to this title.

Although at the moment there is no official confirmation, recent tweets from Michelle Jenner, Aloy’s voice actress in Spain, and Joris de Man, the Dutch composer of the first game, they point out that Horizon Zero Dawn 2 will be present during today’s conference.

Aloy’s Spanish VA 👀 (thanks @ anto5hedgehog) pic.twitter.com/iyq0kx6JCH – Nibel (@Nibellion) June 11, 2020

Excited! Wonder what they will be showing today… .. 🙂 https://t.co/FPxx7tjh8y – Joris de Man (@jorisdemanmusic) June 11, 2020

They have both shared messages of excitement over today’s event. At first glance, these comments are apparently quite innocent, but in the context of rumors, reports, and leaks pointing towards a Horizon Zero Dawn 2 reveal todayThey are, at a minimum, suspicious.

The Future of Gaming will take place today at 3:00 p.m. (Mexico City time), and you can enjoy the live performance here. Likewise, a rumor suggests that a new Ratchet & Clank game will be revealed during this presentation.

