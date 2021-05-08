Rumor: Gal Gadot to play a Sith princess in a new trilogy – Tomatazos

There are two actors fans are dying to see in Star Wars: Keanu Reeves and Gal Gadot. All kinds of rumors about both of them have circulated in recent times. Now one circulates that involves them both. As has been well known for some time, it has been said that Disney is interested in making a Star Wars movie or trilogy that focuses on the Old Republic. This rumor has been around for a long time and has mutated a lot over the years.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

One of the versions that most excites fans is that Keanu reeves was going to play Darth Revan in a movie based on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Time passed and nothing was known about something like that. A month ago the youtuber Mike zeroh gave us a peculiar variant of this rumor. The project in which the actor is going to appear is still going to take place in the so-called Sith Age, but it is no longer going to be based on the games. What he said is that now it was an ambitious project that will encompass an animated series, but also a live-action trilogy. The cartoon would see the light of day in 2023.

As reported that series was going to be set in Exegol and about it he said the following:

You may also be interested in: First images of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in the Rogue One prequel revealed

[Disney] he’s going to use the animated television series to introduce King Valar to the fandom and Keanu Reeves is going to voice the character early on. [Va a] Reveal new old secrets about the dark side of the Force.

That sounds great and all, but it has all the face that its source is that of desires. It must be said that this magic fountain never runs dry. What’s more, he just added another piece to that rumor. To Gal Gadot.

Zeroh now says that the character of Reeves “He is going to have ties to the Siths of old” and not only that, Gal Gadot is seen to unite as a Sith princess who “is going to be part of a family oriented to the dark side of the force.” The way he has told it indicates that it is going to be an evil version of the Skywalkers. In addition, he has promised us that there we will see the opposite of what is commonly seen:

They are going to be small-scale movies that are going to focus on a family from the Dark Side. The fall of these characters will imply passing to the Light Side of the Force. In a sense they are going to give us the opposite of what usually happens in traditional Star Wars films. [Esta familia le va a] give fans a true perspective… a consistent and true perspective of the Dark Side of the Force and a Dark Side family and how this works in the world of Exegol

To make it clearer what he means by that they are going to be small-scale films, they would not be released in theaters; they would be made with the specific intention of being exclusive to Disney Plus and only a first movie is being planned. If this one goes well, it would already become a trilogy.

He says this trilogy is in an early planning stage, but that soon Reeves is going to get into talks with Disney. He also mentioned that he hopes that at the end of this year Disney confirmed the participation of Gadot. It should be said that this rumor contradicts another that states that Patty Jenkins wants the actress in Rogue squadron. This would make sense because directors often want to work with actors they know well.

The reality is that this rumor sounds more like a well thought out fanfiction than an actual project. It will be a matter of waiting to see how right the youtuber is, but I would not really have much hope.

Continue reading: Michael B. Jordan reveals his audition for Star Wars was the worst of his career