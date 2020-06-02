By Rodolfo León

06/02/2020 6:29 pm

A new report has come to light that points to Evan Peters as the newest cast member in WandaVision, the next series of MCU for Disney +. As you will surely remember, this actor appeared in the movies of X-Men Days of Future Past, Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix how Peter Maximoff aka Quicksilver, and without a doubt was one of the best elements in the mutant franchise of Fox.

As part of an exclusive article from Murphy’s Multiverse, which has previously been shown to be a reliable source of movie rumors, it is revealed that Peters He joined the project since the end of 2019 and has now finished recording all his scenes for the mysterious role. For now, Peters role remains unconfirmed, both for Marvel studios like for Disney, and this report does not indicate whether the actor will return as Quicksilver.

At MCU, the person in charge of giving life to this character was in charge of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who debuted in Avengers: Age of Ultron how Pietro Maximoff. In this version, Quicksilver receives its powers from Hydra and the Mind Stone, like his sister, Scarlet Witch, interpreted by Elizabeth Olsen. The race of Taylor-Johnson It was not very long in this cinematic universe, since his character was killed at the end of the last film of Joss Whedon for Marvel.

Source: Murphy’s Multiverse

