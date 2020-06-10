Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Healthy competition is an edge that nurtures the content market that seeks to be the first choice of the audience it is aimed at.

This is why, over the years in the world of shooters, the franchises of “Battlefield” and “Call of Duty” They have been fighting side by side for the preference of the players.

Although it could be said that the failure of Battlefield V, Hardline and some other games sentenced the way for Activision to take the lead these years, it is no less the impact that the third installment of the franchise developed by Electronic Arts.

In this way, it is like now a rumor with simple words could confirm the return of it. Following the business model of the Remakes and reboots in which the industry has remained immersed, EA could be working on a reimagining of the classic Battlefield 3.

“Then you will be ‘jumping on one leg’ next year,” says the interpretation of the original message in English written by Tom Henderson, an industry insider who responded to nostalgia for the shooting title.

Henderson had previously participated in other leaks such as Call of Duty: Warzone months before its original premiere, so a possibility of a new version of the game could be feasible, especially if we talk about a tentative date for 2021.

You’ll be a happy bunny next year then https://t.co/5sC3fd2Zxk – Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) May 8, 2020

