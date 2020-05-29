By Rodolfo León

05/29/2020 12:59 pm

A few months ago, in March specifically, the Playstation store accidentally leaked a new game of Star wars called “Maverick” This leak revealed an image that is what you can see up here, but beyond a few rumors and details still unconfirmed, we know practically nothing about the project. Luckily, it looks like that will change very soon.

Motiva Montrealstudy of EAmade its debut yesterday in Twitter, where dozens of important figures in the industry, including Jason SchreierThey made comments referring to a close revelation by these developers:

We’re here! 👋The Motive family is excited to be joining on social platforms to share on who we are, and the work we do. Really, we couldn’t imagine a better time to start connecting with everyone online. Let’s go. #ourmotive pic.twitter.com/jvT04zmTG3 – Motive Montreal (@motivemtl) May 28, 2020

“We are here! The Motive family is very excited to join social platforms to share who we are, and the work we are doing. In truth, we cannot imagine a better time to start connecting with everyone online. Come on.”

People say that EA Motive are responsible for the development of Project Macerick, and according to information from Kotaku, is “a smaller and more unusual project”.

Just today morning Sony announced that they would be presenting the future of PS5 video games the following week, so there is a possibility that Project Maverick be one of the games that will be present at this event.

