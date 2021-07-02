Rumor: Dwayne Johnson told Vin Diesel he needs to take acting classes – .

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel have acted together in the franchise of Fast and furious from the fifth chapter of the series to the eighth film. We learned last week that their relationship has not been without its setbacks. Diesel revealed in an interview for Men’s Health that he got into a fight with Johnson because he wanted to pressure him to perform his best:

He was a difficult character to embody, the character of Hobbs. My focus at the time was very demanding to help bring that performance where it needed to be. As a producer he would say: okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force audience members in this movie world to regard his character as someone they don’t know – Hobbs hits you. like a ton of bricks. That’s something I’m proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes at that point, I could push a lot. Not Fellinesco, but he would do whatever he had to do to get performances in whatever he was producing.

Being abusive in order for actors to do their best is not an attitude to be praised or replicated. That’s wrong. One of the more recent examples is Joss Whedon who threatened and humiliated his actors to do their best, according to him, but in reality he was just being a despotic director. That has paid dearly because his career is no longer in a good moment because of that.

The point is that after Diesel revealed that, more than one of us wondered how La Roca took such an attitude and was given to understand that his histrionic gifts did not give the width for a masterpiece of cinema such as the franchise of Fast and furious. They already wanted to give the Palme d’Or to something like that at Cannes. It is not from to free that Vin Diesel bring up in that interview one of the best filmmakers of the twentieth century. Sarcasm aside. The famous influencer Daniel Richtman (via We Got This Covered) revealed that he did not take what his acting partner told him well at all. In the words of this Hollywood insider:

The Rock told Vin on the set of Fast and Furious that the one who should take acting classes is him.

We do not know what Diesel replied, if this is true, Richtman asserts. Taking into account that he is in that franchise from the beginning, we assume that not very well. As both are professionals, it is very likely that this has not happened to adults. In any case, it is information that is not confirmed, but that makes some sense if we take into account the aforementioned statement of Diesel. The Rock in his youth was known for having a complicated demeanor, so it’s not hard to imagine that he wouldn’t stay quiet if someone questions his work.

Switching to truly unusual themes, not long ago the actor revealed that he would like to do a musical. Seriously, we’re not kidding. These were his exact words:

I’m dying to do a musical so yeah, I would! All my life I’ve really wanted to do a musical! I was this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but in the end we didn’t. My family is artistic, and I am blessed to have that and [por] being in a family that supports all these crazy dreams. I would encourage everyone to support people who want to think outside the box and dream of the impossible because there is great beauty in that.

