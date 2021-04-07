Rumor: Dwayne Johnson to Produce Man of Steel 2 with Henry Cavill – Tomatazos

The world is more than willing to welcome Henry Cavill in a sequel to The Man of Steel – 55%, a 2013 film that was not so well received by critics at the time but has won over time. of those who like superhero movies. Through a new Geekosity report it is reported that Dwayne Johnson could be very interested in bringing Cavill back as Superman, and he even wants to produce a continuation of the film in the DC Extended Universe. Could the star of Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – 83% convince Warner Bros. executives?

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Although the press comments were not kind to Henry cavill during his appearances in The Man of Steel, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and Justice League – 41% (by Joss Whedon), the public does not stop seeing in the actor a great Clark Kent, someone who is capable of taking all the Superman’s warmth and give it an interesting twist that explores new facets of the character. Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% just reinforced the previous idea, and boy do fans long to see Henry on paper again; But Warner killed hope on March 22 when the CEO declared that “they wanted to give Zack the opportunity to complete their vision in a four-hour movie, which is impossible to do in theaters “but now that it is done they have no interest in continuing their story.

But Dwayne johnson might not give up on Man of Steel 2. Geekosity reports that the actor is a huge fan of the vision of Snyder, and that like many fans, wishes that the director can continue to be present in the saga. While Warner Bros. seems not to want to follow the idea, the portal points out that AT&T observes things differently, and that from there it could be subject Johnson to power a sequel to The Man of Steel; We know that the actor will play Black Adam in the future, but his true dream would be to share a camera with Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and the rest of the Justice League.

We invite you to read: Warner didn’t want The Hollywood Reporter’s Justice League investigation to come to light

Dwayne Johnson’s wishes are no wonder. Zack Snyder was able to capture the superheroes of the DCEU as magnificent beings, many more superior and unattainable than those observed in Marvel Studios, they are the royalty of the comics, as they were once mentioned in the press. The Rock would like to be in the Man of Steel production to ensure the Justice League continues in the game:

The Rock has little interest in Walter Hamada’s multiverse. His dream was to appear on screen with Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot. That Trinity. The Snyder continuity. In the end, will AT&T let WarnerMedia tell The Rock it can’t do this? They can not. The Rock is cash, and this is worth billions.

Very soon the filming of Black Adam will begin, the film that will mark the entry of Dwayne johnson to the DC Extended Universe. The project was postponed for years due to a thousand pretext, the most recent was the pandemic, but things are already moving forward and very soon we will be able to witness what Warner Bros. has prepared for the character. Will it live up to what has already been observed?

According to IMDb, Black adam It will hit theaters on July 29, 2022, a somewhat distant time in which the big Hollywood premieres are expected to appear first on the billboards and not simultaneously on streaming services. The vision of Zack snyder generated an incredible amount of positive reactions with the latest installment, fans are hoping that the studio will continue the director’s vision and new characters will join it.

You may also be interested in: First trailer for Batman: the Long Halloween Part One released