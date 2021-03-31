Rumor: Dwayne Johnson could be key to restoring the Snyderverse – Tomatazos

While this information should be taken with caution, it seems reasonable that Dwayne Johnson (Red Notice, Jumanji: The Next Level – 83%) “The Rock” is one of the most interested in having the Snyderverse restored, because for years there have been rumors that he wants his DC Extended Universe (DCEU) character, Black Adam, to face Superman, specifically the performed by Henry Cavill (Immortals – 36%, Mission: Impossible – Repercussion – 98%, The Witcher – 67%).

Actually Black adam is in production and the news about its casting has excited fans, as we will see the Justice Society of America, but the movie that has been on the lips of all the last days is Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, which at four hours in length achieved unexpected recognition among fans and critics, as well as among many celebrities including actors, comic book writers and film directors.

It is very likely that the enormous popularity of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as well as the fan campaign #RestoreTheSnyderverse (restore the Snyder universe) have led to Dwayne johnson will join those who ask that Warner Bros. give a chance to the franchise started with The Man of Steel – 55% and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%.

According to the Geekosity site, although in the first installment of Black adam we will definitely not see the Justice League, the actor who plays the antihero wants his character to face Zack Snyder’s Justice League at some point (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, Army of the Dead), and the site claims Johnson is pressuring Warner Bros. to change their mind on the Snyderverse.

Before Geekosity, Small Screen had reported a similar story. “The Rock” wants Superman to be in Shazam 2, and then he wants me to appear on the big screen alongside Black Adam. In accordance with Mikey Sutton, editor in chief of Geekosity, the information in his sources matches that of Small Screen. The actor is also said to have complete creative control over the Black Adam franchise, but is unhappy with statements by Ann sarnoff, CEO of Warner Bros., about not continuing the Snyderverse.

In 2019 one of the producers of Black adam, Harim garcia, was questioned by Comic Book about whether the future confrontation between Superman from Henry cavill and the Black Adam of Dwayne johnson. He replied that they hope this will happen in the future:

I think the DC Universe is a wonderful universe and we are open to everything. We have high aspirations for him. We are friends with Henry. Dwayne and Henry are friends, as well as a great comic book brand. And I have always loved the idea. Who knows, but man, Superman in Black Adam sounds great. That would be really powerful.

Fans have been asking for Cavill’s return since it was announced in 2018 that he had failed to reach a deal to update the contract with Warner Bros. and hence his cameo in Shazam! – 88% was scrapped and a stuntman in the Superman suit was taken care of.

Johnson was last year the highest paid actor in Hollywood, a title he has held several times, but will his influence be so great as to convince the company to restore the Snyderverse? Obviously your personal wishes are not enough, but taking into account the success you have had Zack Snyder’s Justice League plus the boost that fans have given it on social media, it could exert some influence to convince them. Regardless if Snyder’s cinematic universe is restored as fans yearn for, Black Adam could take on Superman as the character remains canon even if the Snyderverse is scrapped.